Wolfenstein: The New Order - Uber Save - Game mod - Download

Enhanced Blood Textures is a mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, created by dDefinder. Bloodier combat experience with higher resolution and detailed textures. Additional features such as decapitated/killmove spasms, blood drops when low health, More blood depending on how much damage is done, blood pools, and green blood for spiders and oil for machines. Customize certain features with use of MCM and optional plugins.
Crowd Despawn Fix is a mod for Cyberpunk 2077, created by Scissors123454321. A fix for the issue caused by patch 1.3 where crowd NPC's will instantly despawn when V turns around, leaving Night City feeling empty. There's an issue from patch 1.3 where the crowd NPC's will rapidly despawn when...
English Translation Patch is a mod for Suikoden - Woven Web of the Centuries, created by Twisted Phoenix Game Translation. This patch offers english translation for Suikoden - Woven Web of the Centuries is an role playing game for the PlayStation Portable. Instructions:. Open the Suikoden: Woven Web of the...
This is a trainer for Mafia: the City of Lost Heaven, made by MafiaGameVideos. Mafia Trainer for Mafia: the City of Lost Heaven (MafiaCon). Allows you to NoClip, repair current vehicle, give player weapons, among many other features. Installation:. 1. Copy the contents of the 'mafiaconv1.2.1' folder and paste to...
PSP English Translation Patch is a mod for Little Busters! Converted Edition, created by patr0805. Little Busters! Converted Edition is a visual novel game for the Sony Playstation Portable. The game was released in Japan only. This patch translates it to english. Instructions:. The patch is a Windows Executable patching...
English Translation Patch is a mod for Asuncia: Matsue no Jubaku, created by John Osborne. This translates the Playstation game Asuncia to English. Asuncia: Matsue no Jubaku is a role playing game for the PlayStation. By playing through the Story Mode, you unlock characters and levels for the quick battle mode.
Fix UltraWide Cutscenes is a mod for Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, created by WT3WD. - Set the inGame Aspect Ratio to ''Automatic'' instead of ''21:9'', press Space to Save. Strongly recommended that you update your video driver, mainly for Nvidia. Fix does not work with SD (Driver Studio) drivers...
OMD 2 Experience is a mod for Orcs Must Die 3, created by NellsRelo. The OMD2 Experience is a total rebalance of the game, changing values for Traps, Characters, Upgrades, Enemies, and Endless gameplay values, bringing them in line with Orcs Must Die 2. Enemy speed, damage, health, and damage...
Galaxy at War is a mod for Men of War: Galaxy at War, created by SW-Alpha Team, Inc.. Galaxy At War, is a Star-Wars themed mod being built for GEM2. Galaxy At War aims to bring a well rounded and diverse experience between Ep 1-6 and the EU(legends). To install:
This is a Windows singleplayer Demo for Soldat 2 - which is developed to be a 2.5D multiplayer military shooter based on classic Soldat with an expanding workshop community, customization of weapons, players, game modes and level editor. Developed by MM - creator of the original. #platformer #action. Last update:...
Hazmat's Portal Map Pack is a mod for Portal, created by Hazmat. A small mod consisting of 7 maps. Designed to keep the original feel of Portal 1, while adding in puzzle elements only seen in Portal 2. This mod features Pink and Yellow Portals, other than the traditional Orange and Blue ones created by Valve.
English Translation Patch is a mod for Brigandine: Grand Edition, created by John Osborne. This translates the Playstation game Brigandine: Grand Edition to English. It’s japanese strategy game released in 2000. Instructions:. Apply the PPF patch to a BIN or IMG disk image with a tool like PPF-o-Matic. It...
Swat4 or Not Total Voiceover Conversion is a mod for , created by Bailey & GoodOldeBenji. Experience Ready or Not with the classic voices from SWAT4. Includes over 2,000 hand-picked files, uniquely matched to their RoN equivalents to give you those nostalgic feels while keeping you immersed in the game.
Vicon EXTRA Pack (New Mowers) is a mod for Farming Simulator 22, created by GIANTS Software. XP/Windows 10: User\My Games\FarmingSimulator22\Mods. Vista: Documents\My Games\FarmingSimulator2022\Mods. This mod is zip file archive into another zip file. So after extracting the archive once you will end up with another zip. Copy that file into...
The Ultimate UCG Patch is a mod for Fruit of Grisaia, created by The-Math-God This patch takes all of the unique CG'S from the steam version and adds them the unrated version. 1. simply drag and drop the update99.int file into the fruit of grisaia install directory. 2. enjoy:) ===...
This mod bypasses StarForce DRM. This DRM doesn’t work on new Windows, so this mod is pretty much the only way to play the game.. Applying the patches and upgrades in the order specified below is recommended. TrackMania 1.1 update - Updates TrackMania 1.0 to 1.1. TrackMania Power Up!...
Under Nemistide is mod for Legend of Grimrock II, created by bgm. You live in the large city of Nemistide. It's an ancient city whose history is lost to even the oldest of its citizens. When rumors came to your ear of a sprawling labyrinth underneath the city, you began to dream of the wealth that lay below your feet. With the magistrate nearly breaking down your door for lack of payments on your small residence, you decided to gather up a few friends and venture down into the depths.
A new God of War PC mod makes Sony Santa Monica’s PC port playable on Windows 7 and Windows 8 systems. Some of you might wonder why it would even be interesting to run God of War on decade-old operating systems, but for some, running games on these older Windows versions can result in better performance due to these operating systems being less resource-intensive.
While Xbox Game Pass is about to be updated with some great new titles, it’s also losing a few. The good news for AAA fans is that Rainbow Six Extraction and Hitman 3, as part of the trilogy bundle, are arriving today, complete with Xbox Series X optimizations. These...
Comments / 0