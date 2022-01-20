ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Wolfenstein: The New Order - Uber Save - Game mod - Download

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 4 days ago

Save made at the very end of the game on the Uber difficulty level....

www.gamepressure.com

gamepressure.com

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Enhanced Blood Textures v.4.0.1 - Game mod - Download

Enhanced Blood Textures is a mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, created by dDefinder. Bloodier combat experience with higher resolution and detailed textures. Additional features such as decapitated/killmove spasms, blood drops when low health, More blood depending on how much damage is done, blood pools, and green blood for spiders and oil for machines. Customize certain features with use of MCM and optional plugins.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Cyberpunk 2077 - Crowd Despawn Fix v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

Crowd Despawn Fix is a mod for Cyberpunk 2077, created by Scissors123454321. A fix for the issue caused by patch 1.3 where crowd NPC's will instantly despawn when V turns around, leaving Night City feeling empty. There's an issue from patch 1.3 where the crowd NPC's will rapidly despawn when...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven - MafiaCon Trainer v.1.2.1 - Game mod - Download

This is a trainer for Mafia: the City of Lost Heaven, made by MafiaGameVideos. Mafia Trainer for Mafia: the City of Lost Heaven (MafiaCon). Allows you to NoClip, repair current vehicle, give player weapons, among many other features. Installation:. 1. Copy the contents of the 'mafiaconv1.2.1' folder and paste to...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Little Busters! - PSP English Translation Patch v.0.9 - Game mod - Download

PSP English Translation Patch is a mod for Little Busters! Converted Edition, created by patr0805. Little Busters! Converted Edition is a visual novel game for the Sony Playstation Portable. The game was released in Japan only. This patch translates it to english. Instructions:. The patch is a Windows Executable patching...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Orcs Must Die! 3 - OMD 2 Experience v.1.1.4 - Game mod - Download

OMD 2 Experience is a mod for Orcs Must Die 3, created by NellsRelo. The OMD2 Experience is a total rebalance of the game, changing values for Traps, Characters, Upgrades, Enemies, and Endless gameplay values, bringing them in line with Orcs Must Die 2. Enemy speed, damage, health, and damage...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Game demo - Download

This is a Windows singleplayer Demo for Soldat 2 - which is developed to be a 2.5D multiplayer military shooter based on classic Soldat with an expanding workshop community, customization of weapons, players, game modes and level editor. Developed by MM - creator of the original. #platformer #action. Last update:...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Portal - Hazmat's Portal Map Pack v.2.4 - Game mod - Download

Hazmat's Portal Map Pack is a mod for Portal, created by Hazmat. A small mod consisting of 7 maps. Designed to keep the original feel of Portal 1, while adding in puzzle elements only seen in Portal 2. This mod features Pink and Yellow Portals, other than the traditional Orange and Blue ones created by Valve.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Farming Simulator 22 - Vicon EXTRA Pack (New Mowers) v.1.0.0.0 - Game mod - Download

Vicon EXTRA Pack (New Mowers) is a mod for Farming Simulator 22, created by GIANTS Software. XP/Windows 10: User\My Games\FarmingSimulator22\Mods. Vista: Documents\My Games\FarmingSimulator2022\Mods. This mod is zip file archive into another zip file. So after extracting the archive once you will end up with another zip. Copy that file into...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

The Fruit of Grisaia - The Ultimate UCG Patch - Game mod - Download

The Ultimate UCG Patch is a mod for Fruit of Grisaia, created by The-Math-God This patch takes all of the unique CG'S from the steam version and adds them the unrated version. 1. simply drag and drop the update99.int file into the fruit of grisaia install directory. 2. enjoy:) ===...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Trackmania - StarForce Mod - Game mod - Download

This mod bypasses StarForce DRM. This DRM doesn’t work on new Windows, so this mod is pretty much the only way to play the game.. Applying the patches and upgrades in the order specified below is recommended. TrackMania 1.1 update - Updates TrackMania 1.0 to 1.1. TrackMania Power Up!...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Legend of Grimrock II - Under Nemistide v.0.27 - Game mod - Download

Under Nemistide is mod for Legend of Grimrock II, created by bgm. You live in the large city of Nemistide. It's an ancient city whose history is lost to even the oldest of its citizens. When rumors came to your ear of a sprawling labyrinth underneath the city, you began to dream of the wealth that lay below your feet. With the magistrate nearly breaking down your door for lack of payments on your small residence, you decided to gather up a few friends and venture down into the depths.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

New God of War PC Mod Makes the Game Playable on Windows 7 and 8 Systems

A new God of War PC mod makes Sony Santa Monica’s PC port playable on Windows 7 and Windows 8 systems. Some of you might wonder why it would even be interesting to run God of War on decade-old operating systems, but for some, running games on these older Windows versions can result in better performance due to these operating systems being less resource-intensive.
VIDEO GAMES

