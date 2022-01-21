How to spot counterfeit N95, KN95 masks

Wearing a face covering correctly and consistently remains one of the most effective ways to prevent contracting and spreading COVID-19. Given the most recent surge in Omicron variant infections in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) not only continues to advise vigilant mask-wearing, but is considering updating its guidelines to suggest people wear even more protective N95 or KN95 masks, rather than cloth ones, a CDC official told the Washington Post. Typically worn in health care settings, N95 and KN95 masks fit more closely to the face than cloth and surgical masks, and filter out up to 95 percent of airborne particles—that is, when they fit properly, meet necessary requirements, and are not counterfeit.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 HOURS AGO