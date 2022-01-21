How to spot counterfeit N95, KN95 masks

TAMPA, Fla. - The quality of the face mask you’re wearing matters even more now with the omicron variant, but counterfeit N95 and KN95 masks are very common. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found 60 percent of KN95 masks in 2020 and 2021 were fake, so health experts share...
SEATTLE — More guidance changes may be coming from the CDC. This time the agency is considering a recommendation for the general public to upgrade their face masks to KN95 or N95. But from buying new masks to shopping for home tests, the cost of safety in the pandemic...
Earlier this week, it was reported that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was considering a recommendation for Americans to wear higher quality masks, specifically KN95s and N95s, amid the omicron surge.
As more and more health experts urge Americans to swap their cloth masks for either a N95 or KN95 mask, others are explaining how often to reuse the single mask. Omicron is far more transmissible than other known coronavirus variants even through thick fabric face masks. More people are purchasing surgical or N95 masks as health experts Linsey Marr, a researcher at Virginia Tech told NPR, "Cloth masks are not going to cut it with omicron."
With omicron cases surging, some are shifting from using cloth masks to N95 and KN95 masks for better protection. These masks are higher quality but there are already counterfeit masks flooding the market and even the CDC warns about 60% of KN95 masks in the U.S. are fake. That’s why...
SEATTLE — With high rates of omicron transmission, some doctors are recommending that people switch to higher-grade masks. That also means navigating how masks are different, which masks to choose, and how to find masks that work effectively but are still affordable. "We're trying to get people away from...
Face masks brought in $34 million in profit in 2021 to the businesses that make them. Demand is just as high right now during the surge of the omicron variant of COVID-19. But buyer beware because you may not be getting what you think. Right now, N95 and KN95...
As health officials see a spike in the Omicron variant, health professionals are reminding the public to wear face masks properly, especially if they have access to the highly coveted N95 and KN95 face mask.
Health officials have been urging people to ditch their cloth face coverings and upgrade to higher quality masks as the omicron coronavirus variant quickly spreads across the country. The California Department of Public Health, which recently extended its statewide mask mandate for indoor public spaces and workplaces to Feb. 15,...
During the winter quarter, face coverings will continue to be required inside all CWU campus facilities as well as outside when in large gatherings. N95/KN95 masks have been found to be more effective against the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, compared to other face coverings, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). CWU strongly recommends switching from cloth face coverings to these more effective masks.
As the omicron variant of the COVID-19 pandemic spreads across the country, finding the right mask to protect yourself has gotten harder within previous months. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance to fight the spread appropriately, advising against cloth masks and surgical masks alone to protect against the virus.
When spring classes began remotely last week, it felt like March 2020 once again. I thought to myself, “Will I have to endure yet another semester where lecture halls and social interactions are replaced with Zoom breakout rooms?”. But the reality is that it is not March 2020. Now,...
A self-proclaimed “mask nerd” warns that not all face coverings are alike, but the best ones work wonders. His unmasking advice hits as cloth coverings are out and CDC-recommended respirators are in. But all the options present a daunting challenge as omicron lurks, but that’s where mechanical engineer and aerosol science expert Aaron Collins comes to the rescue.
LAKELAND, Fla. - Business is booming for a Polk County medical manufacturing company, thanks to COVID-19. Advanced Concept Innovations (ACI) is the second-largest producer of N95 masks in the U.S., producing up to 2 million a day while the Omicron variant continues to spread. The Centers for Disease Control recently...
Wearing a face covering correctly and consistently remains one of the most effective ways to prevent contracting and spreading COVID-19. Given the most recent surge in Omicron variant infections in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) not only continues to advise vigilant mask-wearing, but is considering updating its guidelines to suggest people wear even more protective N95 or KN95 masks, rather than cloth ones, a CDC official told the Washington Post. Typically worn in health care settings, N95 and KN95 masks fit more closely to the face than cloth and surgical masks, and filter out up to 95 percent of airborne particles—that is, when they fit properly, meet necessary requirements, and are not counterfeit.
(CBS DETROIT) – A consumer alert tonight to watch out for fake masks if you’re trying to buy an N95 or KN95 mask. Officials have a few ways to protect yourself from buying counterfeit products. Some telling signs of a counterfeit:. N95 masks do not have ear loops,...
After much debate, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week decided to not update its mask guidance to recommend that people opt for the highly protective N95 or KN95 masks. Instead, the organization is continuing to endorse that people across the country simply wear any type of mask...
U.S. health officials on Friday encouraged more Americans to wear the kind of N95 or KN95 masks used by health-care workers to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Those kinds of masks are considered better at filtering the air. But they were in short supply previously, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials had […]
Comments / 0