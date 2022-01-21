ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

5-year-old shot at Pensacola Village

By Aspen Popowski
 1 day ago

UPDATE (9:36 p.m. 1/20/22): Investigators believe that the shooting was accidental. Officers are still investigating the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY

ESCAMBIA COUNTY Fla. ( WKRG ) — Pensacola Police are investigating a shooting on Jan. 20 where a five-year-old was shot at Pensacola Village.

Man shot at Speakeasy in Escambia County, dies from injuries

The child was shot in his foot and his injuries are non-life threatening. Officers are continuing to investigate the shooting.

WKRG News 5 will provide you with updates as the story develops.

