5-year-old shot at Pensacola Village

UPDATE (9:36 p.m. 1/20/22): Investigators believe that the shooting was accidental. Officers are still investigating the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY

ESCAMBIA COUNTY Fla. ( WKRG ) — Pensacola Police are investigating a shooting on Jan. 20 where a five-year-old was shot at Pensacola Village.

The child was shot in his foot and his injuries are non-life threatening. Officers are continuing to investigate the shooting.

