5-year-old shot at Pensacola Village
UPDATE (9:36 p.m. 1/20/22): Investigators believe that the shooting was accidental. Officers are still investigating the scene.
ORIGINAL STORY
ESCAMBIA COUNTY Fla. ( WKRG ) — Pensacola Police are investigating a shooting on Jan. 20 where a five-year-old was shot at Pensacola Village.Man shot at Speakeasy in Escambia County, dies from injuries
The child was shot in his foot and his injuries are non-life threatening. Officers are continuing to investigate the shooting.
WKRG News 5 will provide you with updates as the story develops.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 2