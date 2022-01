The Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship Contest is now accepting applications for the 2022 school year. Any Texas high school senior currently attending public, private or home school and planning to attend an accredited Texas college or university in the fall 2022 semester is eligible to apply. Judges will select winners based on the students’ proven results in leading projects or events focused on educating communities about the importance of keeping our state clean and litter-free.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO