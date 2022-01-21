ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho officials are asking Mike Lindell to stop lying about their election results and billing the pillow CEO for the $6,500 they spent refuting his voter-fraud claims

By Cheryl Teh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wqM3d_0drZgTNr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34CoGo_0drZgTNr00
Idaho state officials say they are billing Mike Lindell more than $6,000 to cover the costs of their vote recount.

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

  • Idaho state officials sent MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell a cease-and-desist letter this week.
  • The officials want Lindell to stop baselessly claiming there was widespread voter fraud in Idaho.
  • They also billed Lindell more than $6,500 for a recount they did to debunk his claims.

Officials in Idaho have sent a cease-and-desist letter to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, demanding that he stop pushing baseless claims that there was widespread voter fraud in their state.

The letter was sent on Tuesday by Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and the state's Attorney General Lawrence Wasden to Lindell . The letter, seen by Insider, also came appended with an invoice for $6,558.83 — requesting that Lindell compensate the secretary of state's office for the funds it spent on debunking his claims.

In October, the Idaho secretary of state's office announced that it had done a manual review and recount of ballots based on Lindell's claims but found no merit in them. Idaho Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck commented then that the state would be sending Lindell a bill for the costs of the vote recount .

"We jealously guard Idaho's election integrity reputation, and this was a shot directly aimed at each state," Houck said in a statement in October . "While our team is always looking for possible vulnerabilities, this allegation was patently without merit from the first look."

"Despite knowing your statements about Idaho's elections are false, you have not removed your 'Big Lie' chart and continue to perpetuate your false statements," the letter from Denney and Wasden read.

The cease-and-desist letter also requested that Lindell "promptly remove all false statements about Idaho's elections" from his website, and "refrain from making similar statements in the future."

Denney and Wasden were referring to a page dedicated to Idaho on Lindell's Frank Speech website. On the page, which is titled "The Big Lie," Lindell baselessly claims that Trump won the state by 70,791 more votes than recorded. Lindell's website also alleges that from November 3 to November 6, 2020, some 35,357 votes were flipped from Trump to Biden.

"Idaho had massive cyber flips through the machines like every other state! I will continue to tell everyone about the crimes of the 2020 election," Lindell told Insider when reached for comment on Thursday.

If Idaho "wants to be shown what happened there, I will send a cyber team to show them all their computer and machine fraud," Lindell added.

Lindell doubled down on his claims on Thursday's edition of his nightly broadcast, The Lindell Report.

"I'm going to mention Idaho every single day. They're front and center!" Lindell said on Thursday. "Last I heard, Idaho was Republican!"

Idaho is a known Republican stronghold and went to Trump in 2020 , with the GOP holding both houses of the Legislature, the governorship, and all four congressional seats. Additionally, no evidence has been found of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election , and Trump's allegations of voter fraud have consistently been debunked .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 13

Debra Love
5d ago

The man that promised a better nights sleep with his pillows is certainly causing the opposite! He deserves that bill, walking around with false accusations making demands. Send him packing!

Reply(1)
6
Viva Satire !
5d ago

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell responded by dropping his pants, and singing a lullaby to "help his Pillows have sweet dreams".

Reply(3)
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Detroit News

Attorney General Nessel: 'Absolutely' enough evidence to charge GOP electors

Lansing — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she believes there's "absolutely" enough evidence to bring criminal charges against 16 Republicans who signed a certificate falsely claiming to be the state's presidential electors in December 2020. Nessel, a Democrat and the state's top law enforcement official, made the comment...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Wasden
Person
Lawerence Denney
Person
Mike Lindell
The Independent

Michigan Republicans could face federal charges for signing fake electoral college certificates, state attorney general says

A group of Michigan Republicans who signed fake documents purporting to award the state’s electoral votes to Donald Trump could be facing federal criminal charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Thursday. Speaking on MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show, Ms Nessel said her office had been “evaluating” charges for signers of the ersatz vote certificates “for nearly a year”."I will say that under state law, I think clearly you have forgery of a public record, which is a 14-year offense, and election law forgery, which is a five-year offense,” she said.The fake document was signed by 16 people, many of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he has evidence to put 300 million in jail for election fraud

MyPillow CEO and Trump supporter Mike Lindell has made perhaps his most outlandish claim about the 2020 election yet – that he has enough evidence to lock up nearly the entire US population for voter fraud.“It’s so amazing, all the things that we have,” he told conservative news channel Real America’s Voice in an interview that aired on Tuesday. “We have all the pieces of the puzzle. You talk about evidence. We have enough evidence to put everyone in prison for life, 300 and some million people, we have that back all the way to November and December.”That would...
ELECTIONS
Arizona Mirror

Lies about the 2020 election propel bills aimed at combating non-existent fraud

Cheered on by an enthusiastic crowd that espoused conspiracy theories about fraud in the 2020 presidential vote and touted the largely debunked findings of the so-called Maricopa County “audit,” the Senate Government Committee on Monday advanced a slew of bills aimed at curbing or alleviating concerns about election fraud in Arizona, despite little evidence of […] The post Lies about the 2020 election propel bills aimed at combating non-existent fraud appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Independent

‘Crazy like a fox’: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell hit with another lawsuit from voting company

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell “intentionally stoked the fires of xenophobia” by spreading bogus claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, voting machine company Smartmatic has claimed in a new lawsuit.Mr Lindell used the attention gained from his farcical crusade to have Joe Biden’s election victory overturned for the “noble purpose of selling his pillows”, Smartmatic’s lawyers argued in a suit filed in a US District court in Minnesota this week.“Crazy like a fox. Mike Lindell knows exactly what he is doing, and it is dangerous,” Smartmatic said in the filing.“He knows the election was not rigged, fixed, or stolen....
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Ap Photo#State#Big Lie
rentonreporter.com

Inslee: Officials’ lies about election results should be crime

Gov. Jay Inslee said Jan. 6 he wants to make it a crime to spread lies about election results. Inslee said he’s drafting a bill to make it a gross misdemeanor for elected officials and candidates to hurl unsubstantiated claims that sow doubt in the integrity of elections. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

Beware of Republicans encouraging people to commit voter fraud

Elijah Behnke, a Republican state representative in Wisconsin, apparently did not know he was being recorded last week when he chatted with a group of voters at the state Capitol. The group appeared to be made up pro-Trump Wisconsin activists, which apparently led the GOP legislator to be candid in his comments.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MSNBC

States refer forged pro-Trump election docs to federal prosecutors

The Republican efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election have created a multifaceted scandal, but in recent weeks, there's been an unexpected twist. Republicans in multiple states created forged election materials and sent the documents to, among others, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. Archivist, as if the materials were legitimate. They were not.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Business Insider

372K+
Followers
24K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy