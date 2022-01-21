Pabst Mansion to offer wedding, vow renewals for Valentine's Day

The Pabst Mansion is celebrating Valentine's Day by offering wedding or vow renewal ceremonies on Feb. 13 and 14.

Couples can reserve a package, which includes one-hour use of the Pabst Mansion home for up to 10 people, a ceremony performed by a Milwaukee County judge officiant, a champagne toast with cake, and free parking. The package costs $400.

Photography packages provided by White Night Photography are also available for an additional $250.

If you're looking to tie the knot, you can book your ceremony through the Pabst Mansion online by clicking here . Advance purchase is required.

Couple must also obtain a marriage license prior to arrival. For information about obtaining a marriage license, click here .

