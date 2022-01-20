ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Law & Order: Jack McCoy Is Back in New Teaser for NBC's Upcoming Revival

By Keisha Hatchett
TVLine
TVLine
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41G7lQ_0drZg10000

Sam Waterston’s Jack McCoy is back!

On Thursday, NBC released a new teaser for the forthcoming Law & Order revival featuring brand new footage of the beloved district attorney, who looks ready to return to his courtroom heroics.

“It’s OK to the play the hero, as long as you win,” he says in the video, which you can check out below .

Waterston will enter his 17th season playing the fan-favorite character, who was first introduced in Season 5 of Dick Wolf’s flagship procedural.

The sneak peek also offers glimpses at several new cast members, including Oldelya Halevi ( Good Trouble ) as ADA Samantha Maroun, Jeffrey Donovan ( Burn Notice ) as Det. Frank Cosgrove and Hugh Dancy ( Hannibal , The Path ) as senior prosecutorial assistant Nathan Price.

Law & Order will premiere Thursday, Feb. 24 at 8/7c, leading into spinoffs Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime . The continuation picks up where we left off with the show following its abrupt cancellation in 2010, at the end of Season 20.

Additional cast includes Anthony Anderson ( black-ish ), who will reprise his role as Det. Kevin Bernard, and Camryn Manheim ( The Practice ) as Lt. Kate Dixon. (Epatha Merkerson will not be returning as Lt. Anita Van Buren, due to her full-time commitment to Chicago Med — another Dick Wolf production.)

The Law & Order revival joins a bevy of other Dick Wolf shows currently airing on broadcast-TV, including NBC’s Chicago Fire and spinoffs Chicago Med and Chicago P.D., as well as CBS’ FBI and spinoffs FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International .

What did you think of the teaser? Are you excited for new episodes of Law and Order ? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Ratings: FBI, Judge Steve Harvey Place 2nd Behind This Is Us' Final Premiere

In the latest TV show ratings, the beginning of This Is Us‘ end easily led Tuesday in the demo, while FBI dominated the night in total viewers. NBC’s crown jewel opened its farewell run with 5.3 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, on par with its previous averages (5.6 mil/1.0); TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “B+” (read recap). Opening NBC’s night, American Auto drew 2.4 mil/0.4, followed by Grand Crew‘s 1.6 mil/0.3. Come 10 pm, New Amsterdam (3.3 mil/0.4) was steady vs. its fall finale. Over on CBS, FBI (8.3 mil/0.7) returned steady in the demo and...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Rookie Among Handful of ABC Series Pausing Production Due to Omicron

The current Omicron-fueled COVID surge sweeping the nation has put a crimp in several TV series’ post-holiday returns. At least three Los Angeles-based ABC dramas — including Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and The Rookie — have delayed the restart of production as a result of the resurgent pandemic. Grey’s and Station 19, which were set to resume production on Jan. 10, will instead resume shooting on Jan. 12.* The exact length of The Rookie‘s delay is unknown. According to sources, ABC Signature — the studio behind Grey’s, Station and Rookie — took the step out of an abundance of caution, and not due to any...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Quantum Leap Reboot, Centered on 'New Team,' Ordered to Pilot at NBC

This news certainly warrants an “Oh, boy!”: A Quantum Leap reboot is officially underway, securing a pilot order at NBC, TVLine has learned. Per the official logline, this iteration of Quantum Leap would pick up 30 years after Scott Bakula’s Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished, at which point “a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.” (To answer the No. 1 question on your mind, a source tells TVLine that Bakula’s involvement in the new project is...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’: Here’s What Led to Chris Noth Exiting the Show

As Law & Order gears up for a revival, it’s worth glancing at the crime procedural’s past to see how it became one of the most popular series on TV. Think back to 1990, when NBC first introduced Law & Order. Here’s the original cast: Chris Noth, George Dzundza, Dann Florek, Stephen Hill, Michael Moriarty and Richard Brooks.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Sam Waterston
Person
Hugh Dancy
Person
Jeffrey Donovan
Person
Anthony Anderson
Person
Camryn Manheim
Cinema Blend

How Chicago Med Will Handle Goodwin's Health Struggles In 2022

Spoilers ahead for the midseason premiere of Chicago Med Season 7, called “No Good Deed Goes Unpunished… In Chicago.”. Chicago Med returned to NBC in 2022 with enough of a time jump to show some of the fallout from Goodwin’s decision to report the VasCom Medicare fraud to the FBI. She (and Will) attracted a lot of attention for their roles in bringing the case to light, and not in a way that anybody other than the feds really seem to appreciate. While Will mostly had to deal with some snarky comments from Stevie, Goodwin is being pressured on multiple fronts in a season in which she has been struggling to stabilize her diabetes. Her glucose levels weren’t the best in this episode, and the showrunners previewed what’s ahead with her struggles.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Classic ABC Show Switches to NBC for Reboot

A revival of Life Goes On is in development, but not at ABC. According to a report by TV Line, NBC has ordered a pilot for a reboot of the 1980s TV show. If it goes to series, it will join a long list of shows shuffling between networks in their second lives.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Chicago Pd#Chicago Med#Lawandordertv#The Law Order#Chicago Fire#Cbs#Fbi
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’: Sam Waterston Reaction to First Day Back on Set

Sam Waterston is back on Law & Order, ladies and gentlemen. Yes, the iconic actor and attorney from the original run is back in the reboot on NBC starring Anthony Anderson. Waterston, a legend on the program dating back to the 1990s, returns to the program on February 24. In a new interview with TV Insider, Waterston talked about his own reaction to being back on the set where it all began those years ago.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

After Olivia Benson’s Son Comes Out On Law And Order: SVU, The Young Star Reflects On Filming The Episode With Mariska Hargitay

Spoilers ahead for Law & Order: SVU Season 23, Episode 11 “Burning With Rage Forever.”. The latest twist-filled episode of long-running series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit was about more than just Olivia Benson's team tracking down a perp. During this special installment, Captain Benson’s 8-year-old son, Noah (Ryan Buggle), came out to her as bisexual. And now the young actor is reflecting on the important episode and working on it with his on-screen mother, Mariska Hargitay.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
CinemaBlend

How Shemar Moore's S.W.A.T. Did In The Ratings With Move To CBS Sunday Nights

With the crime drama S.W.A.T. having faced dwindling ratings issues with its fourth season on CBS, the network made a calculated move in shifting the Shemar Moore series from its Wednesday-night home to Fridays to fill the void left by MacGyver's untimely cancellation in early 2021. That shift was seemingly just the attention bump that S.W.A.T. needed, too, as it fared quite well as the lead-in for Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods. But the first weekend of 2022 saw another scheduling change, with its big midseason premiere debuting on Sunday, January 2, marking its new primetime home for the near future. But was it actually a good move?
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Life Goes On’ Sequel Starring Kellie Martin Lands at NBC

Life Goes On is inching a step further toward a return to primetime. NBC has handed out a put-pilot commitment to a sequel to the former ABC drama, with original star Kellie Martin attached to reprise her role. The potential series hails from writer/exec producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and is set up at Warner Bros. Television, where the All American showrunner is based with a rich overall deal. Described as a sequel to the four-season drama that ran from 1989 to 1993, Martin will reprise her role as Becca Thatcher, who is now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'CSI: Vegas' Star Exits as CBS Orders Season 2

CSI: Vegas, the successor to the original CSI series, earned a second season order on Dec. 15. However, one star is not returning for the next batch of episodes. William Petersen is out, meaning Gil Grissom will not be in Season 2. Grissom will remain as an executive producer, but not as an actor. The news came just a week after CSI: Vegas finished its 10-episode freshman season on Dec. 8.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Why Michael Weatherly Is Leaving CBS' Bull After Six Seasons

Michael Weatherly has been a mainstay on CBS for over a decade thanks first to a long stint on NCIS followed by starring in Bull as his own series, but now his time on his second hit CBS show is coming to an end. The actor shockingly announced that he's leaving Bull after six seasons, but not without giving an explanation for why. And that's not all the news on the Bull front.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Elizabeth Mitchell Joins CBS’ ‘FBI: International’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Lost alumna Elizabeth Mitchell is set to recur on CBS’ freshman drama series FBI: International in a key role. From executive producer Dick Wolf, FBI: International follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team, led by Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank). Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, relying on intelligence, quick thinking and pure brawn as they put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people. Mitchell, who will first appear in a February episode, will play...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

31K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy