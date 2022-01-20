Law & Order: Jack McCoy Is Back in New Teaser for NBC's Upcoming Revival

Sam Waterston’s Jack McCoy is back!

On Thursday, NBC released a new teaser for the forthcoming Law & Order revival featuring brand new footage of the beloved district attorney, who looks ready to return to his courtroom heroics.

“It’s OK to the play the hero, as long as you win,” he says in the video, which you can check out below .

Waterston will enter his 17th season playing the fan-favorite character, who was first introduced in Season 5 of Dick Wolf’s flagship procedural.

The sneak peek also offers glimpses at several new cast members, including Oldelya Halevi ( Good Trouble ) as ADA Samantha Maroun, Jeffrey Donovan ( Burn Notice ) as Det. Frank Cosgrove and Hugh Dancy ( Hannibal , The Path ) as senior prosecutorial assistant Nathan Price.

Law & Order will premiere Thursday, Feb. 24 at 8/7c, leading into spinoffs Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime . The continuation picks up where we left off with the show following its abrupt cancellation in 2010, at the end of Season 20.

Additional cast includes Anthony Anderson ( black-ish ), who will reprise his role as Det. Kevin Bernard, and Camryn Manheim ( The Practice ) as Lt. Kate Dixon. (Epatha Merkerson will not be returning as Lt. Anita Van Buren, due to her full-time commitment to Chicago Med — another Dick Wolf production.)

The Law & Order revival joins a bevy of other Dick Wolf shows currently airing on broadcast-TV, including NBC’s Chicago Fire and spinoffs Chicago Med and Chicago P.D., as well as CBS’ FBI and spinoffs FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International .

What did you think of the teaser? Are you excited for new episodes of Law and Order ? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.