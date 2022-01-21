ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC Action News WFTS

Thieves stealing converters in older Prius models

By Rochelle Alleyne
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G6lKH_0drZdAkf00

It took only a few seconds Friday for Matthew Lerret to realize something was wrong with his Prius.

"It sounds like a lawnmower is right in your ear," he said, "At that point, it occurred to me that my catalytic converter got stolen."

It's theft, that set him back $1500 in repairs.

"When I made a police report the officer had mentioned that catalytic converters being stolen was something that they had been seeing a pattern of," said Lerret.

Across town, the owner of Tampa Hybrids, Inc., Todd Thompson, says he's hearing and seeing more of the same.

"In this particular one, the thieves cut the catalytic converters out. Sometimes they cut them on both ends," said Thompson.

Crooks hit at least five of his customers and stole from the business itself.

"We have video of the two that were stolen off our lot this past Sunday and they were probably here five or six minutes and did two of them?"

And these thieves aren't amateurs.

That converter is a part of the exhaust system that most cars have.

But in this case, Thompson says someone is specifically targeting Priuses made between 2004 and 2009.

"The Prius is one of those that has a really high content palladium, platinum, and rhodium," he said.

Priuses made between those years typically have the most precious metals, meaning their converters can be sold for about $900.

"The core buyers will not buy from somebody who cannot show proof of ID. You have to have a VIN number in most cases from the car it came off of. So there's got to be a secondary market they're selling them to," said Thompson.

To help protect yourself, Thompson says you can have a shield installed for $300-$450, among other things.

"Cameras are not going to bring your catalytic converters back so a shield is probably one of the best protections you can get, a motion-sensing alarm, or just being parked somewhere where it's secure with a big fence or a dog or something like that," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
wtaw.com

Teens Arrested for Stealing Catalytic Converters

College Station police arrest two teenagers for stealing catalytic converters. According to the CSPD arrest report, an officer patrolling the area of Southwest Parkway around 4 a.m. on Monday observed a vehicle with two black men dressed in all black. When the officer passed the vehicle, the passenger leaned his seat back to avoid detection and the driver appeared to be what the officer described as “tense and highly nervous”.
KTSA

Thieves steal catalytic converters from several Northside ISD buses

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Several Northside ISD buses have been hit by thieves who stole the catalytic converters from the vehicles. It was sometime early Tuesday when the crooks removed the devices from 16 mini-buses parked at the North Transportation Station on Hausman. That caused a huge problem...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Hybrids Inc#Vin
KCCI.com

5 suspects accused of stealing 17 catalytic converters in Ankeny

ANKENY, Iowa — Five people are accused of stealing 17 catalytic converters in Ankeny. According to Ankeny police, 36-year-old Amanda Mowry, of Fort Dodge, 24-year-old Deja Harris, of Newton, and 35-year-old Anthony S. Hinton, of Fort Dodge, face multiple charges in the investigation. Two unnamed juveniles were also charged.
ANKENY, IA
foxla.com

Cargo thieves stealing packages from trains in Downtown LA

LOS ANGELES - It’s a shocking sight... thousands of torn up packages and boxes stretching for an eternity along the Union Pacific rail lines east of Downtown Los Angeles. Cargo thieves break into the containers, as the trains slow down or stop in the area, go through packages and take what they can. It’s a problem that it getting worse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Motorious

Are Apple AirTags Helping Thieves Steal Cars? And More News...

The Motorious editor kick off first podcast episode with some popular topics. Here at Motorious, we get a lot of questions about certain stories. To further explore topics that need a little more attention, the editors hopped on for a chat. Here's what we covered:. AirTags and Car Theft. Recent...
WFMJ.com

Police: Armed man steals catalytic converters from Warren business

Police are looking for a man they say was armed when he stole two catalytic converters from trucks at a Warren business early Monday. Dispatchers got a call that someone was cutting the converters from trucks parked along the 1200 block of Youngstown Road SE at around 5:30 a.m. Nicholas...
WOWK 13 News

Husband and wife wanted for trying to steal catalytic converters

VIENNA, WV (WOWK)—A husband and wife are wanted for suspected attempted catalytic converter thefts in the Grand Central Mall parking lot in Vienna, West Virginia. 43-year-old Marcus J. McCorkic, of Worthington, West Virginia and 30-year-old Shelley C. McCormick, also of Worthington, are wanted for attempted grand larceny after the pair was linked with tools consistent […]
VIENNA, WV
10TV

Car thieves using old trick to steal Hyundais, Kias in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say thieves are using an old trick to steal certain cars recently. According to police, dozens of specific cars have been stolen in the past couple of weeks with the control panels ripped right out. Benita Pinager was one of those victims last week.
107.9 LITE FM

Boise Thieves Ripping Catalytic Converters From Cars

People are still trying their hardest to procure a new Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X. Anyone who's attempted to buy one will attest, they're elusive at best. Even more elusive? A safe spot to park your car in Boise where hoodlums can't steal your catalytic converter. First thing's first:...
BOISE, ID
Sun Journal

Missing 'cats'?: Stealing converters may not be the only problem in New Bern

Your catalytic converter is safe in New Bern, relatively. In 2021 catalytic converter thefts increased in New Bern, but not by very much, according to law officials. New Bern has seen 12 catalytic converter thefts in 2021, eight in 2020 and one in 2019, said Lt. Donald McInnis of New Bern Police Department by email. Many cities have seen hundreds or thousands of these thefts, especially in the previous year.
NEW BERN, NC
Channel 3000

Thieves drive vehicles into businesses to steal ATMs during crime spree

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — A destructive South Bay crime spree overnight left a half dozen San Jose businesses cleaning up Tuesday after thieves smashed into storefronts with two vehicles in order to steal ATMs. Among the businesses targeted were a Safeway location, G&A Color Nail Salon, the Santa Clara...
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy