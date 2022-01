The large and rowdy crowds that made fans start referring to Kansas State’s basketball arena as The Octagon of Doom have been rare in recent years. Crowds were sparse last season when the Wildcats were forced to limit attendance at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and ticket sales haven’t fully rebounded to what they once were. More than 7,000 fans have only showed up for one men’s game at Bramlage Coliseum this season, and fewer than 6,000 were in the house when K-State upset No. 17 Texas Tech last weekend.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO