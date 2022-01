Albany, N.Y. — Letizia Tagliafierro, a former top aide to then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo who later became his state inspector general, was the unnamed “high-level staff member” in the Executive Chamber who four years ago directed the State Police to bend the rules so that a young female trooper whom the governor met at an event could be appointed to his protective detail.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO