Kenosha County, WI

Kyle Rittenhouse moves to get rifle back to destroy it

By Elizabeth Faddis
 1 day ago

Kyle Rittenhouse , w ho was acquitted of all charges in the shooting of three men during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is making moves to get his gun back — so he can destroy it.

Mark Richards, an attorney for the 19-year-old, filed a motion in Kenosha County court Wednesday asking for the return of the AR-style rifle used by Rittenhouse during the riots in the summer of 2020, according to Kenosha News .

The report said a spokesman for Rittenhouse, Dave Hancock, sent a text message to a reporter Wednesday night saying the move is part of a "legal process ... The [Kenosha County district attorney] must return his belongings. When the rifle is returned, it will be destroyed."

JUSTICE HAS BEEN DONE IN THE KYLE RITTENHOUSE CASE

Rittenhouse fatally shot two people and injured another during a riot over the nonfatal shooting of Jacob Black in 2020. A jury ruled that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense and acquitted him of five criminal charges in November of last year.

Under Section 968.20 of Wisconsin law, a person who has previously been accused of a crime and has had their property seized that is classified as a firearm can reclaim it under several criteria, including having "all charges filed in connection with the seizure against the person" dismissed.

Hancock previously said Rittenhouse wished for the gun to "be destroyed" and that there is "nothing to celebrate about that weapon."

Rittenhouse's friend Dominick Black purchased the rifle for the then-17-year-old Rittenhouse, as he was too young to purchase it on his own. Black, who was charged in 2020 with two counts of providing a firearm to a minor, reached a plea agreement Jan. 7 that dismissed the two felony charges.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Rittenhouse is also seeking to have his iPhone, ammunition, magazine, and sling, along with a face mask and $1 bill, returned, according to court documents. The next step is a hearing slated to take place Jan. 28 in front of Judge Bruce Schroeder.

The Washington Examiner reached out to Richards for further comment.

