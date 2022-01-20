How to Work Effectively With an Architect on a Custom Home

Eileen Gray (1878-1976) is kind of a cult figure, or folk heroine at least, among aficionados of a certain architecture that flourished in post-Bauhaus modernism, along the form following function continuum. It was an aesthetic that went in for clean lines, bright spaces, responsiveness to site/landscape, an affinity for industrial building materials like steel, glass and concrete, and the frequent incorporation of custom furniture and decor integral to the esprit de maison. The best though was when a particular designer would put a personal spin, infusing the manifesto with the flair of a more intimate narrative and the organic life of self-expression in not only the shape of space, but in color and materials. Eileen Gray was a master at this mode especially, and her work has endured in the end because of her undeniable gifts — but that didn’t stop some efforts to erase her from history.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 4 DAYS AGO