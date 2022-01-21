ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu County, HI

Do you know the rules of the road? City and County of Honolulu just released their official ‘Oahu Bike Guide’

By Kaile Hunt
KHON2
KHON2
 1 day ago

This printable guide is made to show bicyclists easy paths to follow, laws to be informed about and tips while out riding through Oahu.

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

