The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week to the highest level since mid-November, but still low by historical standards. U.S. jobless claims climbed by 23,000 last week to 230,000, the Department of Labor said this morning. The four-week moving average, which smooths out week-to-week blips, rose nearly 6,300 to almost 211,000.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO