ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little River, SC

12 units damaged in 2-alarm fire near Little River

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=021hNy_0drZbBqe00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a 2-alarm fire Thursday night near Little River, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue.

Be the first to get breaking news alerts by downloading the free News13 mobile app

Crews were called at 9:27 p.m. to the 3000 block of North Horseshoe Road, Casey said. One person was injured and treated on scene, according to HCFR. One unit in the building sustained heavy damage and 11 other units were damaged from smoke and water.

Everyone affected will be helped by the Red Cross, according to HCFR.

The fire remains under investigation. Calabash Fire also assisted on the call.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Vehicle hits utility pole near Conway; 2 people hurt

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were sent to the hospital Friday morning after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Around 6:04 a.m., crews were sent to the area of Highway 90 and Tilly Swamp Road for calls of an overturned vehicle blocking all lanes of traffic. […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

4 injured in crash north of Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were injured Thursday night in a crash north of Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at about 7:19 p.m. in the area of North Highway 701 and Wise Road, according to HCFR. Four people were taken to a hospital with injuries. Drivers are asked […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

2 injured in Hwy 90 crash in Longs

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue is asking the public to avoid the area of Highway 90 and Jones Road in Longs following a two-vehicle crash. Two people were injured in the collision, which happened at about 2 p.m. Friday, according to a tweet from the agency. Traffic remained blocked, as of 2:45 […]
LONGS, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little River, SC
Accidents
Little River, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Horry County, SC
City
Little River, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
Horry County, SC
Accidents
WBTW News13

Fire crews respond to early morning water main break

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Some Myrtle Beach residents may wake up to lower water pressure Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a call around 2 a.m. for water in the roadway along Burcale Road. A Facebook Post by the fire rescue says a water leak was confirmed to be the source […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

6 people displaced in overnight Myrtle Beach structure fire

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue is investigating after six people were displaced in an overnight structure fire in Myrtle Beach. Around 11:20 p.m., crews were sent to the area of Myers Lane where the fire was extinguished with no reported injuries. Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District assisted on the call. Count on […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Rescue#Smartphone App#Hcfr#The Red Cross#Calabash Fire
WBTW News13

Person hit by vehicle in Little River, HCFR says

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night in Little River, authorities said. In a Facebook post about 10 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes of traffic were blocked in the area of Highway 17 at Eastport Boulevard. HCFR responded at 8:44 p.m. One […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WBTW News13

Red Cross, Horry County homeless shelter brace for winter weather

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As the Grand Strand gets ready for winter weather, local agencies including the American Red Cross and New Directions of Horry County are preparing their emergency shelters. “We have pre-positioned shelter trailers throughout our area, and those shelters are ready to pull into a facility and set up a shelter […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach intersection to receive makeover

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The intersection of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Kings Highway will soon be getting a makeover. Starting Monday, construction will begin on a two-month project that includes full reconstruction of the intersection with decorative crosswalks, ADA-compliant ramps, traffic signal upgrades and repaving, according to the City of Myrtle Beach. Construction […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy