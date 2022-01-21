12 units damaged in 2-alarm fire near Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a 2-alarm fire Thursday night near Little River, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called at 9:27 p.m. to the 3000 block of North Horseshoe Road, Casey said. One person was injured and treated on scene, according to HCFR. One unit in the building sustained heavy damage and 11 other units were damaged from smoke and water.

Everyone affected will be helped by the Red Cross, according to HCFR.

The fire remains under investigation. Calabash Fire also assisted on the call.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.