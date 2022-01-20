Alexander Volkov-Tom Aspinall to Headline UFC London in March; Pimblett-Vargas Booked

Welcome back to the Sherdog Staff Pick 'Em league, where the second Ultimate Fighting Championship card of the year is a big one. UFC 270 is blessed with a couple of fantastic, closely matched title fights in the main and co-main events. Outside of the Francis Ngannou-Ciryl Gane heavyweight unification bout and the trilogy fight between flyweight champ Brandon Moreno and former titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo, however, the card isn't quite as stacked with household names as we've come to expect from UFC pay-per-views. There isn't a single ranked fighter on the card besides the title fight participants, and there are a surprising number of debuting Dana White's Contender Series alumni. However, just about all of them are in well-thought out matchups and quite a few promise to be action-packed.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO