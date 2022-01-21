ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Bernalillo Co. invites public to pick up 2 bags of trash per month

By Alyssa Bitsie
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jaLUG_0drZaeDO00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is encouraging the public to get involved in its community cleanup initiative. The ongoing program calls on volunteers to pick up at least two garbage bags worth of trash a month, anywhere they choose then share their results.

Story continues below

The county posted the program’s first two bags of 2022 collected along the arroyo near I-40 and Unser. The county will provide trash bags and gloves and enter participants into a quarterly raffle. For more information or to sign up, visit form.jotform.com/213476467034155 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Change in New Mexico liquor laws benefit small town

RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been about six months since the state enacted sweeping changes to New Mexico’s liquor laws. The changes are having a big impact on businesses in one New Mexico town that usually has to compete with a bordering state. Having a full liquor license was a luxury few small businesses could afford. […]
RATON, NM
KRQE News 13

Two New Mexico school districts enact enhanced COVID-safe practices

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Las Cruces Publis Schools will put in place enhanced COVID-safe practices at all indoor athletic events and school activities. Spectators will be required to be socially distanced. Concession stands will be closed and food and drinks will not be allowed. They say this is to make sure people are following the mask policy. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

PED drops dispute with Floyd school board

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Public Education Department has dropped its dispute with the Floyd school board over its refusal to implement COVID-safe practices. The department suspended the five-person board in August after it voted against guidelines on masks, temperature checks, air filtering, and surveillance testing. At the time, the board president claimed that is their decision, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Smith’s hopes to avoid strike, reach deal with employees

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Smith’s is hoping to avoid a strike in New Mexico. According to Smith’s parent company, Kroger, they are still negotiating with United Food and Commercial Workers International Union. The union represents employees at the stores. They are asking for a pay hike, though how much is not clear. The company says they will […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bernalillo County, NM
State
New Mexico State
Bernalillo County, NM
Government
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Society
Albuquerque, NM
Government
Bernalillo County, NM
Society
KRQE News 13

City approval moves Winrock project forward

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People have been waiting for more than a decade for the promised Winrock Town Center to be completed. After countless challenges, and delays, developers say the project is about to take off. The estimated completion date has been pushed back time after time, now the owners have gotten city approval to move forward […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM warns of man with machete on campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico warned the Lobo community about a man with a machete on campus Friday evening, but details remain very limited. Just before 7 p.m., an alert went out about an assault with a machete near Johnson field, saying the suspect took off through campus. It goes on to describe […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

ABQ BioPark aquarium hosts Sea Turtle Awareness Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark held its Sea Turtle Awareness Day in conjunction with the BioPark Aquarium and Botanic Garden celebrating their 25-year-anniversary. On Saturday, there were a number of educational events centered around educating the public on how it can protect the endangered species. ABQ BioPark Education Facilitator Fred Whiteman-Jennings said the aquarium features […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NM Rep. pushes EPA to prioritize Socorro superfund site cleanup

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – It used to be a battery plant near Socorro. The pollution from the plant has now caused groundwater contamination. A New Mexico congresswoman is pressing the federal government to make this a priority to clean up. “This is an ongoing thing, this is not going to be a one-shot deal. It’s going to […]
SOCORRO, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trash Bags#Volunteers#Cdc#Drugs#Bernalillo Co#Nexstar Media Inc#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces police continue search for missing man

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been two-and-a-half months, and still no sign of a man who went missing in southern New Mexico. Las Cruces police say 33-year-old Geoffrey Spangler left White Sands Missile Range on November 8, headed for Ruidoso, but he never arrived. His car was found abandoned in early December in Franklin […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque leaders outline legislative crime fighting priorities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city leaders addressed a list of public safety legislative priorities in a news conference Friday afternoon. Speaking from city hall, Mayor Tim Keller says the message from Albuquerque is that lawmakers need to help fix the city’s crime problem immediately. “This has to be fixed, so if you can’t get […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lawmakers propose bill offering police retention bonuses

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A big subject of discussion in this legislative session is the police officer shortage in the state. Now, five lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are pushing for bonuses to persuade officers to stay on the job. Representative Natalie Figueroa says recruiting and training new officers isn’t the only solution […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

More military medical personnel to assist NM hospitals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A third New Mexico hospital will receive military support to address a rise in COVID hospitalizations. FEMA and HHS say a 20-person team will be sent to the Northern Navajo Medical Center in Shiprock. The state and federal officials announced last week another 20-person team would assist at the University of New Mexico […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
KRQE News 13

Homicide unit investigates southwest Albuquerque death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are currently investigating a homicide in the southwest part of town. Officers found a dead man inside the home at 6009 Sunset Gardens Road SW Saturday morning following reports of a shooting. This story is developing. News 13 will have updates as they become available.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Some New Mexico driver’s licenses reissued

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Hundreds of New Mexico driver’s licenses are being reissued. The state Department of Taxation and Revenue says their vendor printed the wrong background on them and they may not be accepted as valid identification by authorities. About 1,800 licenses were affected. Those people were asked to destroy the faulty credentials when they […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of DWI, bribing Carlsbad officers with cash

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Caught on video swerving all over a New Mexico road, a suspected drunk driver is also accused of bribing officers to let him go. Tyler Handley, 38, was taken to jail by Carlsbad Police, but it’s not the DWI that left him with a felony charge. Officers spotted a large truck […]
CARLSBAD, NM
KRQE News 13

More nursing home residents receiving COVID-19 booster

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More people living and working in the state’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities are getting their COVID booster shot. The Aging and Long-Term Services Department says 86 percent of workers and 73 percent of residents have received their booster. These facilities were among those to get the first doses of the COVID […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman’s body found in Albuquerque apartment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a homicide in the southeast part of Albuquerque Saturday. Officials say a woman’s body was discovered in an apartment on 7900 Bell Avenue around 8:30 a.m. APD’s Homicide Unit is currently investigating. This story is developing.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque restaurants search for solutions amid staffing shortages

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s another impact from the pandemic that doesn’t seem to be letting up. Restaurants are keeping up with customer demand while trying to find ways to deal with staffing shortages. Various Albuquerque metro restaurants are still having a hard time filling vacancies. “I’m kind of surprised at the staffing shortage. You […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New congressional districts target of Republican party lawsuit

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Republican Party filed a lawsuit claiming the state’s new congressional districts unfairly favor the opposing party. The new map, developed by the Democratic majority legislature and approved by the governor, moved part of the metro’s South Valley into southern New Mexico’s District Two. It also extended the metro’s District One […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy