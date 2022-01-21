ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Phinisee's career game leads Indiana past No. 4 Purdue 68-65

By MICHAEL MAROT AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rbwb0_0drZacRw00

Rob Phinisee spent four seasons waiting for a moment like the one he celebrated Thursday night.

It even took him two chances to cash in.

The junior guard scored 17 points in the first half and then closed out a career-high 20-point game by making the go-ahead 3-pointer with 16.5 seconds left to send Indiana past No. 4 Purdue 68-65 for Phinisee's first win over his hometown school.

“Every time I go home, people always talk trash to me. I just finally needed to get one," Phinisee said. “It's just something I won’t ever forget. Just these fans, they’ve supported me through everything, so I just want to say thank you."

Phinisee was sensational on a night when the Hooisers (14-4, 5-3 Big Ten) desperately needed him. He made his first six shots, his first three 3s, had four steals and had a season-high point total — all in the first half.

With All-American candidate Trayce Jackson-Davis limited to just 11 minutes total because of foul trouble, Indiana relied heavily on its perimeter players. Xavier Johnson added 18 points, Trey Galloway scored eight and harassed Purdue guard Jaden Ivey on defense, and Phinisee played his best overall game all season.

As a result, the Hoosiers snapped a nine-game losing streak against their biggest rival, and thousands of screaming fans stormed the court when Ivey's 3-pointer to force overtime rolled out as the buzzer sounded.

“I had confidence on the one I took, the one I took where it was kind of contested,” Ivey said. “I tried to get it high off the glass so the bigs could get a tip-in. My leg was bothering me all game, even before the game I didn’t know if I could really play because of my groin. It just sucks losing.”

Ivey scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half but missed a go-ahead shot with seven seconds left and the 3-pointer at the buzzer after Jackson-Davis made two free throws to make it a three-point game. Mason Gillis had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Boilermakers (15-3, 4-3), who lost for the first time in their last six trips to Assembly Hall.

But after Phinisee helped stake Indiana to a 37-28 halftime lead, Ivey went to work. He spurred a 9-2 run that cut the deficit to 59-58 and he finally tied the score at 63 with a mid-range jumper with 3:36 to go.

Twice the Boilermakers had chances to take the lead and failed before Gillis' layup with 1:08 to play gave Purdue its first lead of the second half.

It didn't last.

After Phinisee missed a potential go-ahead 3 following one timeout, first-year Indiana coach Mike Woodson opted for an inbounds play he added earlier in the day and again Phinisee got open. This time, he made it from the corner.

“Rob and I had a beautiful conversation hours before the ballgame and it's just nice to see how he stepped up,” Woodson said. “It’s a big win for our team. It’s been a while since we beat Purdue."

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: Coach Matt Painter has criticized his team's defense most of this season and against Indiana, it finally hurt the Boilermakers. Indiana made 10 of its final 17 shots in the first half and Purdue gave up open shots down the stretch. Ten first-half turnovers by the Boilermakers didn't help, especially on the road.

Indiana: The Hoosiers showed their resilience after struggling early with Jackson-Davis on the bench. Woodson has asked his bench to perform better lately and Phinisee delivered in a pinch. Now comes the big question: Can Indiana build from the momentum of this victory?

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Purdue took advantage of two wins last week — and a bevy of upsets — to return to the top five. It may be a short stay. After escaping with an overtime win Monday at Illinois, the Boilermakers underperformed Thursday. How far they slide may depend on how impressive they look this weekend.

Indiana, meanwhile, has been fighting to reach the Top 25 all season. If the Hoosiers follow this win with another on Sunday, they could finally make it into the rankings.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Returns home Sunday to face Northwestern.

Indiana: Welcomes Michigan to Assembly Hall on Sunday.

———

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
State
Michigan State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Indiana College Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Woodson
Person
Matt Painter
Person
Rob Phinisee
Person
Trey Galloway
cbs4indy.com

Indiana hands out Mike Woodson masks ahead of Purdue game

Indiana hands out Mike Woodson masks ahead of Purdue game. Tiny Urban Escapes breaks ground as city's first container boutique hotel. Indiana lawmakers to hold hearing on bill restricting transgender girls' participation in school sports. Vandals trash Shelbyville parks, officials blame TikTok challenges and ask community to be vigilant. ISP:...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All American#Purdue Guard#Hoosiers
247Sports

Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson breaks down Purdue rivalry game

No one needs to tell Indiana coach Mike Woodson about the in-state rivalry between Indiana and Purdue. As a former Hoosier player, Woodson didn't just play in the rivalry, his senior season in 1979-80 saw him play Purdue three times, twice in the regular season, while the Boilermakers ended Woodson's college career with a Purdue win in the Sweet 16.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
The Courier Journal

Louisville retires the jersey number of Cardinals legend Russ Smith with ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The banner was unveiled, Russ Smith put his hands over his face, and fellow Cardinal legend Darrell Griffith presented Smith with a framed No. 2 jersey. Smith had just been honored with a banner that hung in the rafters in between Pervis Ellison and Denny Crum. His No. 2 jersey was retired Saturday by the Louisville men's basketball program, becoming the fifth retired number in program history; Charlie Tyra (8), Wes Unseld (31), Darrell Griffith (35) and Pervis Ellison (41) are the others.
LOUISVILLE, KY
ABC News

ABC News

519K+
Followers
129K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy