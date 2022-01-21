ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Fernandes scores 24 to carry UMass past Saint Louis 91-85

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0drZaGE400

Noah Fernandes had 24 points as UMass defeated Saint Louis 91-85 on Thursday night.

Javohn Garcia had 15 points for UMass (8-9, 1-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Greg Jones added 13 points. Trent Buttrick had 10 points.

Gibson Jimerson tied a season high with 23 points for the Billikens (11-6, 2-2). Fred Thatch Jr. matched a career best with 20 points. Francis Okoro had 16 points and seven rebounds.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Basketball Fan Banned Following Racist Gesture

A Wisconsin fan who was filmed making racist gestures at a group of Northwestern fans has been banned from buying tickets to the school’s athletic events. The incident occurred during a game at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday night. In a clip posted on Twitter, the fan can be seen shouting at the Wildcats’ student section and making anti-Asian gestures.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Hampshire Gazette

UMass basketball takes down Saint Louis to end 4-game losing streak

AMHERST – Deep in the hole, the UMass men’s basketball team kept digging to come out the other side. The Minutemen went 7-of-7 from the free throw line and made 3-of-3 shots from the field over the final three minutes to beat Saint Louis 91-85 on Thursday at the Mullins Center. It snapped a four-game losing streak and paid off weeks of binding together.
COLLEGE SPORTS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

St. Thomas Aquinas’ Zion Turner commits to UConn Huskies

St. Thomas Aquinas three-time state champion quarterback Zion Turner committed to the Connecticut Huskies, he announced this week on Twitter. Turner, who is the only St. Thomas Aquinas quarterback to win three consecutive state titles as a starter, revealed his decision after receiving an offer from the Huskies in early December. Ranked a three-star prospect by 247sports, Turner chose UConn ...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO College Sports
Local
Missouri College Basketball
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri College Sports
Local
Missouri Basketball
Saint Louis, MO
College Basketball
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umass#Atlantic 10 Conference#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
kion546.com

Morales carries Wagner past Long Island 92-85 in OT

NEW YORK — Alex Morales had a career-high 35 points plus 12 rebounds as Wagner won its eighth straight game, defeating Long Island University 92-85 in overtime. There were three 3-pointers in the final 10 seconds of regulation. First, Raekwon Rogers hit a 3-pointer to tie it for Wagner, then LIU’s Ty Flowers gave the Sharks a 3-point lead with three seconds left. Finally, Wagner’s Elijah Ford beat the buzzer from about 25 feet to send the game to overtime tied at 75. Wagner scored 17 points in overtime to win it.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Hoops Rundown: Div. 1 games of Jan. 15-26

Florida A&M senior guard M. J. Randolph (#3), the SWAC's leading scorer (20.6 ppg.) led the Rattlers to two wins. FAMU has big games Saturday hosting conference co-leader Alcorn State and Monday entertaining Jackson State. The post HBCU Hoops Rundown: Div. 1 games of Jan. 15-26 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

519K+
Followers
129K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy