White Jr. lifts Tennessee Tech past SIU-Edwardsville 94-76

Motivation was not needed for Saturday afternoon’s matchup that pitted two Top Six USCAA DII teams against one another in Founders Hall Gym. The coaches didn’t have to post locker room blackboard material, nor did they have to remind their players that this was a huge midseason clash during their pregame pep talk. You can best believe however, that both coaches were talking about the game afterward -- a 86-79 victory by No. 6 KSU Tuscarawas over No. 3 Miami Hamilton.

SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO