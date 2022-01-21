ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

White Jr. lifts Tennessee Tech past SIU-Edwardsville 94-76

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
Kenny White Jr. scored 23 points as Tennessee Tech topped Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 94-76 on Thursday night. Jr. Clay added 20 points for the Golden Eagles.

White Jr. hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Keishawn Davidson had 10 points and eight assists for Tennessee Tech (5-12, 2-2 Ohio Valley Conference). John Pettway added seven assists.

Shaun Doss Jr. had 18 points for the Cougars (7-10, 1-3). Ray'Sean Taylor added 17 points. DeeJuan Pruitt had 17 points and 16 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Arch Manning News

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
abc17news.com

Morse lifts James Madison past College of Charleston 95-94

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Vado Morse had a career-high 32 points as James Madison narrowly defeated College of Charleston 95-94. Terrence Edwards made a pair of free throws that gave James Madison the lead for good, 76-75, with 5:53 to play. The Dukes pushed the advantage to 89-84 with 1:53 remaining. John Meeks hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Charleston. Morse made five 3-pointers and hit 13 of 14 free throws. Justin Amadi had 16 points and eight rebounds for James Madison (12-5, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Reyne Smith had 21 points for the Cougars (9-8, 1-4). Meeks added 17 points.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Cullman Tribune

COUNTY TOURNAMENT: 4 JV matchups tip things off on day 1

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – This year’s Cullman County Basketball Tournament is upon us, and the action tipped off with four junior varsity battles at Wallace State’s Tom Drake Coliseum Saturday afternoon. The Holly Pond Lady Broncos got things started with a 39-24 win over Vinemont and West Point’s JV boys followed them with a dominant, 63-22 win over Hanceville. The West Point Lady Warriors downed Cold Springs 51-15 in the second JV Girls bout of the day and in the nightcap, Fairview’s JV Boys advanced after defeating Cold Springs 60-19. Holly Pond 39 – Vinemont 24 (JV Girls) Trinity Sartin knocked down a...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Times-Reporter

No. 6 Golden Eagles take down No. 3 Harriers in battle of top teams

Motivation was not needed for Saturday afternoon’s matchup that pitted two Top Six USCAA DII teams against one another in Founders Hall Gym. The coaches didn’t have to post locker room blackboard material, nor did they have to remind their players that this was a huge midseason clash during their pregame pep talk. You can best believe however, that both coaches were talking about the game afterward -- a 86-79 victory by No. 6 KSU Tuscarawas over No. 3 Miami Hamilton.
SPORTS
TheHDRoom

SIU Edwardsville vs Morehead State Basketball Streaming Online

The Morehead State Eagles (13-5) Men’s basketball team have won seven straight games and have a perfect 5-0 conference record. Challenging both marks today are the SIU Edwardsville Cougars (7-10, 1-3) as big 11.5-point underdogs on the road. This SIUE and Morehead State college basketball game cannot be viewed...
MOREHEAD, KY
Telegraph

Panthers rally past Edwardsville in OT

JERSEYVILLE – Jersey made four free throws in the waning moments of overtime and knocked off Edwardsville 55-51 Friday on the final night of the Jerseyville Mid-Winter Classic at Havens Gym. Sam Lamer made a pair of free throws with six seconds left and teammate Jaxon Brunaugh made two...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
