Marshall, WI

Duo fleeing Marshall officer drag him with vehicle, police say

By Logan Reigstad
 1 day ago
MARSHALL, Wis. — Two people were arrested Thursday after police said they dragged an officer with a car while trying to drive away during an incident in Marshall earlier this week.

In a news release, Marshall Police Chief John Nault said an officer was doing routine vehicle registration checks on Main Street just before 5 p.m. Tuesday when the check turned up a vehicle belonging to a person with a felony warrant and suspects in retail thefts.

The officer found the vehicle behind a hardware store in the village and went inside to find a woman he believed had the warrant. She allegedly gave a fake name, the release said.

After the officer went out to his squad car to verify some information, he saw the woman and a man running to the vehicle. After he told her she was not able to leave, police said she started the car and tried to drive away. The officer, who was between the open door and the vehicle, was dragged roughly 15 feet, the release said.

The officer followed the duo out of town on Highway 73 but eventually lost sight of them.

On Thursday, the release said the vehicle was spotted at a hotel on the west side of Madison. Officers from Marshall and other law enforcement agencies went to the scene and arrested both the woman and the man without incident.

Both are being held at the Dane County Jail. The woman was tentatively charged with obstructing an officer, battery to law enforcement and first-degree and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. The man was tentatively charged with first-degree and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, party to a crime and battery to law enforcement, party to a crime.

News 3 Now is not naming the pair at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court.

Nault said the officer suffered injuries to his arm but did not say how severe they were.

Madison, WI
