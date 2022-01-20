Side Effects From New Cancer Meds Have Silver Lining

— LK Dear L.K.: Acetylcholine is a neurotransmitter, a chemical that nerve cells make and release to signal muscles to contract. Anticholinergic drugs are used deliberately when there is a condition of overstimulation of muscles. One of the best examples is in treating an overactive bladder. Some of the medications used for overactive bladder are among the strongest anticholinergics. However, drugs used for other conditions may have anticholinergic properties that are separate from their intended mechanism of action. The three most important classes in this category are older antidepressants (such as amitriptyline), older antipsychotic medications (such as thioridazine), and older antihistamines (such as diphenhydramine, brand name Benadryl). These have been the subject of concern, as some studies have suggested that long-term use of these drugs among people over 65, particularly at higher dose or in combination with other medicines may increase the risk of developing dementia. Stopping these drugs has been shown to decrease the dementia risk.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO