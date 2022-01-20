ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Side Effects From New Cancer Meds Have Silver Lining

doctorslounge.com
 4 days ago

Last Updated: January 20, 2022. THURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Skin side effects caused by cancer drugs called immune checkpoint inhibitors may be a telltale sign that the drugs are working, according to a new study. Immune checkpoint inhibitors, a type of immunotherapy, boost the body's immune...

www.doctorslounge.com

MedicalXpress

Skin-related side effects indicate better prognosis for patients taking certain cancer drugs

Immune checkpoint inhibitors, which strengthen the immune response against tumor cells, have become standard of care for many patients with advanced cancers; however, the medications can often cause side effects, most commonly affecting the skin. A new study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and published in JAMA Dermatology indicates that these side effects may actually be an indicator that the medications are working.
CANCER
MyChesCo

Protecting People with Cancer from COVID-19: New Recommendations from Cancer Guidelines Organization

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) recently published significant updates to the expert consensus recommendations on vaccination and pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19 in people with cancer. The NCCN Advisory Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination and Pre-exposure Prophylaxis meets frequently to review all available research and provide evidence-based best practices for keeping people with cancer as safe as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic. The updated guidance—available at NCCN.org/covid-19—includes information on the preventive use of human monoclonal antibodies in addition to the following principles:
CANCER
doctorslounge.com

Guideline Issued for External Beam RT in Primary Liver Cancers

TUESDAY, Jan. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In a clinical practice guideline issued by the American Society for Radiation Oncology and published in the January issue of Practical Radiation Oncology, recommendations are presented for the use of external beam radiation therapy (EBRT) for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (IHC).
CANCER
doctorslounge.com

Unnecessary RT Given Near End of Life in Metastatic Cancer

TUESDAY, Jan. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Among patients with bone and brain metastases who died within 90 days of radiotherapy receipt, 21.6 percent received guideline-nonconcordant therapy, according to a research letter published online Jan. 14 in JAMA Health Forum. Patricia Mae G. Santos, M.D., from the Memorial Sloan Kettering...
CANCER
doctorslounge.com

2021 USPSTF Lung Cancer Screening Criteria Expand Eligibility

Last Updated: January 19, 2022. WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The 2021 U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) criteria for lung cancer screening increase eligibility compared with earlier screening criteria, with reduced racial disparity, according to a study published online Jan. 13 in JAMA Oncology. Chan Yeu Pu,...
CANCER
doctorslounge.com

Survival Increase Seen for Adults With Relapsed Ph+ ALL

TUESDAY, Jan. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Real-world data show steady improvement in overall survival (OS) for patients with Philadelphia-positive (Ph+) acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) who experienced relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT), according to a study published online Jan. 12 in Clinical Cancer Research. Ali Bazarbachi, M.D., Ph.D.,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
doctorslounge.com

ACP Issues Two Guidelines for Acute Left-Sided Colonic Diverticulitis

Last Updated: January 18, 2022. TUESDAY, Jan. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Two sets of guidelines have been developed: one for the diagnosis and management of acute left-sided colonic diverticulitis and a second for the role of colonoscopy for diagnostic evaluation and interventions to prevent recurrence of acute left-sided colonic diverticulitis; the guidelines were published online Jan. 18 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
HEALTH
doctorslounge.com

Adding Immunotherapy to Chemo Ups Survival in Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer

Last Updated: January 24, 2022. MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Adding the immunotherapeutic agent durvalumab to standard chemotherapy improves survival in advanced biliary tract cancer, according to a study presented at the annual American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, held from Jan. 20 to 22 in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastidahonews.com

INL security researchers discover cost-effective way to make new cancer medicine

IDAHO FALLS — A step beyond X-rays, nuclear medicine involves introducing small amounts of radioactive materials into tissues and organs to make detailed images for diagnosing and treating diseases, especially cancer. Unfortunately, the radioactive building blocks of these materials, called radioisotopes, are often difficult and expensive to produce. That’s...
CANCER
studyfinds.org

Alcohol ‘directly causes several types of cancer,’ doctors warn

OXFORD, England — If you enjoy a nightly glass of wine or beer, one study may have you thinking twice next time you need to take the edge off. New research warns that alcohol consumption can be blamed for the development of multiple types of cancer. Moreover, the study...
CANCER
Medical News Today

Potential side effects of an epidural

An epidural is a type of regional anesthetic that a person may receive during labor and other medical procedures. It is a method of pain relief that causes a loss of sensation, especially around the abdomen or pelvic region. While the procedure is typically safe, some people may experience side effects and potential long-term complications.
HEALTH
doctorslounge.com

Vaccine ‘Nocebo’: If You Expect Side Effects, They May Come

Last Updated: January 18, 2022. TUESDAY, Jan. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Before getting their first dose of a COVID vaccine, many Americans were nervous about how they would react to the shot, but new research shows that fears of side effects may actually make side effects more likely. To...
PHARMACEUTICALS
doctorslounge.com

Global Burden of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Up From 1990 to 2019

TUESDAY, Jan. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- From 1990 to 2019, the global burden of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) increased, with a higher incidence seen among men and older adults and in high social-demographic index (SDI) regions, according to a study published online Jan. 11 in BioMedical Engineering OnLine. Yiyi...
CANCER
Detroit News

Dr. Roach: What’s worse: allergy symptoms or allergy med side effects?

— LK Dear L.K.: Acetylcholine is a neurotransmitter, a chemical that nerve cells make and release to signal muscles to contract. Anticholinergic drugs are used deliberately when there is a condition of overstimulation of muscles. One of the best examples is in treating an overactive bladder. Some of the medications used for overactive bladder are among the strongest anticholinergics. However, drugs used for other conditions may have anticholinergic properties that are separate from their intended mechanism of action. The three most important classes in this category are older antidepressants (such as amitriptyline), older antipsychotic medications (such as thioridazine), and older antihistamines (such as diphenhydramine, brand name Benadryl). These have been the subject of concern, as some studies have suggested that long-term use of these drugs among people over 65, particularly at higher dose or in combination with other medicines may increase the risk of developing dementia. Stopping these drugs has been shown to decrease the dementia risk.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ABC 4

The silver lining from the pandemic for families

On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Betty White’s cause of death has now been revealed. The Golden Girls star, who passed away on Dec. 31 at age 99, died due to a cerebrovascular accident, according to her death certificate obtained by PEOPLE on Monday. TMZ was the first to report the news. A cerebrovascular accident, commonly known as a stroke, is a loss of blood flow to part of the brain, which damages brain tissue. It is typically caused by blood clots and broken blood vessels in the brain.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
doctorslounge.com

Nomogram May Help Predict Survival in Primary Intestinal NHL

THURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A nomogram can assist clinicians in predicting cancer-specific survival in patients with primary intestinal non-Hodgkin lymphoma (PINHL), according to a study published online Dec. 20 in Cancer Management and Research. Cuifen Zhang, from the Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine, and colleagues developed and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
doctorslounge.com

Long-Term Outcomes Described for Survivors of Childhood ALL

Last Updated: January 20, 2022. TURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In an article published online Dec. 29 in Cancers, long-term adverse and positive outcomes are described for survivors of childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Charlotte Sleurs, Ph.D., from the University Hospital Leuven in Belgium, and colleagues examined potential...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
doctorslounge.com

Gap Between Retinal Age, Chronological Age Tied to Mortality

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The gap between retinal age and chronological age is associated with the risk of all-cause and cause-specific noncardiovascular, noncancer mortality, according to a study published online Jan. 18 in the British Journal of Ophthalmology. Zhouting Zhu, from the Guangdong Academy of Medical Sciences...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

