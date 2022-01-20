ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

United Way of St. Johns County seeks help boosting Empty Stocking Fund

By Sheldon Gardner, St. Augustine Record
The Empty Stocking Fund, which helps provide food and gifts to people and families in need during the holidays, received about $30,000 less than its goal this past holiday season ― and the United Way of St. Johns County is looking for help, the nonprofit's Executive Director Melissa Nelson said.

The United Way wants to replenish what it has spent on the Empty Stocking Fund and build up the program, she said.

The nonprofit spent $75,000 for the Empty Stocking Fund during the most recent holiday season ― the organization buys gift cards ahead of time to avoid fees, and the estimated need is based on information from nonprofit partners, Nelson said. The push for donations in coordination with the season brought in just under $45,000. The Empty Stocking Fund received more than $80,000 the previous year.

"We took a big hit this year," Nelson said. "United Way floated quite a bit of the fund."

The St. Augustine Record started the fund decades ago supported by donations. The United Way of St. Johns County runs the program now, but it is still supported by donations.

The United Way partners with local nonprofits to provide gift cards alongside what those organizations provide to allow people to buy food and presents ― such as adding gift cards to deliveries by the St. Johns County Council on Aging to local seniors.

"A new warm throw, a sweater, replacing your bathrobe is a treat when you live on a … very, very fixed income," Nelson said.

The Record runs a list of donors during the season.

The Empty Stocking Fund helped about 200 seniors and 500 families over the holidays, Nelson said.

The United Way has seen increased need for help during the pandemic and cost-of-living increases, she said.

The nonprofit runs the Empty Stocking Fund alongside other holiday programs, including providing meals.

Tara McNaught, who is facing medical and financial challenges, and her family received help from The Empty Stocking fund over the holidays. McNaught said the family's savings went to pay bills a few years ago.

"It's just been a mess, and The Empty Stocking Fund put food on our table for Christmas," she said.

She and her husband were also able to buy gifts for their son with the help.

"Thank you to everybody who's helped us," she said.

A GoFundMe site, bit.ly/3qLb5bX, has also been created to help McNaught.

People who want to donate to The Empty Stocking Fund can visit unitedway-sjc.org/emptystocking. The United Way of St. Johns County can be reached at 904-829-9721.

