Nucleos(t)ide Analog Withdrawal in Patients With Chronic Hepatitis B

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOff-therapy outcomes following the cessation of nucleos(t)ide analog (NA) therapy in patients with chronic hepatitis B (CHB) are dependent on hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) levels at the time of discontinuation and patient race, according to the results of a study published in Gastroenterology. Over 1500 patients with CHB...

The Conversation U.S.

How mRNA and DNA vaccines could soon treat cancers, HIV, autoimmune disorders and genetic diseases

The two most successful coronavirus vaccines developed in the U.S. – the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines – are both mRNA vaccines. The idea of using genetic material to produce an immune response has opened up a world of research and potential medical uses far out of reach of traditional vaccines. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist at the University of Washington who has been studying genetic vaccines for more than 20 years. We spoke to her about the future of mRNA vaccines for The Conversation Weekly podcast. Below are excerpts from that conversation which have been edited for length and clarity....
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Safety and Efficacy of Mirikizumab for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Crohn Disease

For patients with moderate to severe Crohn disease (CD), mirikizumab was found to effectively induce endoscopic response at 12 weeks and had durable efficacy through week 52. These findings were published in Gastroenterology. The I6T-MC-AMAG study was a phase 2, multicenter, randomized, parallel-arm, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial which recruited patients (N=191)...
#Hepatitis C#Hepatitis E#Hepatitis A#Hepatitis B Virus#Chb#Na#Peg#Asian#Entecavir
Nature.com

An age-structured model of hepatitis B viral infection highlights the potential of different therapeutic strategies

Hepatitis B virusÂ (HBV) is a global health threat, and its elimination by 2030 has been prioritised by the World Health Organisation. Here we present an age-structured model for the immune response to an HBV infection, which takes into account contributions from both cell-mediated and humoral immunity. The model has been validated using published patient data recorded during acute infection. It has been adapted to the scenarios of chronic infection, clearance of infection, and flare-ups via variation of the immune response parameters. The impacts of immune response exhaustion and non-infectious subviral particles on the immune response dynamics are analysed. A comparison of different treatment options in the context of this model reveals that drugs targeting aspects of the viral life cycle are more effective than exhaustion therapy, a form of therapy mitigating immune response exhaustion. Our results suggest that antiviral treatment is best started when viral load is declining rather than in a flare-up. The model suggests that a fast antibody production rate always leads to viral clearance, highlighting the promise of antibody therapies currently in clinical trials.
The Weather Channel

About Two-Thirds of COVID-19 Vaccination Adverse Reactions Due to Nocebo Effect: Study

The "nocebo effect" accounted for more than two-thirds of the common side effects people experience after a COVID-19 vaccination rather than the vaccine itself, according to a new study. The placebo effect is the well-known phenomenon of a person's physical or mental health improving after taking treatment with no pharmacological...
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Postsurgical Hypoparathyroidism Treatment and Lower Quality of Life

The reduced quality of life often expressed by patients with chronic postsurgical hypoparathyroidism (hypoPT) may be caused in part by conventional treatment, according to a study in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research Plus. Researchers evaluated the effects of conventional treatment modalities on quality of life using a newly...
mobihealthnews.com

Belong.Life rolls out online community for patients with chronic myeloid leukemia

Oncology-focused social media platform Belong.Life is launching a new online community dedicated to individuals living with chronic myeloid leukemia. The community, which will be hosted on the Belong-Beating Cancer Together app, will include support groups, navigation tools about the condition and access to professionals. Users can tap into the service...
Nature.com

Clinical characteristics of geriatric patients with non-specific chronic low back pain

A comprehensive analysis of clinical information in patients with chronic low back pain (CLBP) was performed to clarify the clinical characteristics of geriatric LBP from the perspective of body composition, spinal alignment, and blood findings related to senescence. We enrolled 203 patients with an average age of 79.0Â years (77 men and 126 women), with non-specific CLBP as a single-center prospective cohort study, the patients were compared with age- and sex-matched controls without CLBP using a propensity score-matching. We performed laboratory analysis, radiographic evaluations for global spinal parameter and lumbar degeneration, and body composition analysis using whole-body dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry. We observed a higher red blood cell distribution width (RDW) (p"‰<"‰0.001), which is an index of aging, as well as a lower vitamin D level (p"‰="‰0.002), skeletal muscle mass index (p"‰="‰0.045) and a higher fat mass (p"‰="‰0.007) in patients with CLBP. Moreover, patients with geriatric CLBP had significantly lower lumbar lordosis (p"‰="‰0.024), and higher sagittal vertical axis (p"‰="‰0.006) was correlated with lower extremity and trunk muscle mass (p"‰<"‰0.001), independent of lumbar degeneration. Geriatric patients with CLBP have sarcopenic fat accumulation and spinal sagittal malalignment with senescent status, such as elevated RDW and hypovitaminosis D.
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

The Role of Fc Gamma RIIb Expression in Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection

Fc gamma receptor IIb (FcgRIIb) levels were associated with progression of liver inflammation and fibrosis in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (CHBV) infection, according to results of a study published in BMC Infectious Diseases. Patients (n=55) with CHBV infection, HBV carriers (n=64), and healthy controls (n=24) were recruited for...
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Bidirectional Effects of the Brain-Gut Axis in Inflammatory Bowel Disease

There may be a bidirectional relationship between symptoms of psychiatric disorders and adverse disease outcomes, clinical activity, and development of future psychiatric symptoms among patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), according to a study published in Gut. Recently, it was demonstrated that symptoms of common psychiatric disorders are almost twice...
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Opioid Utilization in Hospitalized Patients With Cirrhosis

A retrospective cohort study found that patients with cirrhosis were more likely to receive opioids than non-opioid alternatives. These findings were published in the Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology. Data were sourced from the Vizient Clinical Data Base/Resource Manager (CDB/RM) which is a consortium of 3,000 hospitals in the United States....
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Young Adults With Cancer Facing Psychological Distress During Pandemic

HealthDay News — Teens and young adults with cancer are experiencing high psychological distress during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study published online Jan. 5 in Psycho-Oncology. Camille Glidden, from University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, Canada, and colleagues investigated the prevalence of psychological distress, factors associated with distress,...
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Incidence Rates of CRC Increasing Among White, Not Black Patients Aged 40 to 49 Years in the US

There were differential, race- and sex-related trends in incidence rates (IRs) of colorectal adenocarcinoma between 2000 and 2017 in the United States, according to findings published in JAMA Network Open. Researchers from Tulane University sourced data from the National Cancer Institute Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Result Program. Data collected between...
scitechdaily.com

Feelings of Physical Fatigue Predict Death in Older Adults

How fatigued certain activities make an older person feel can predict the likelihood death is less than three years away, according to research published today in the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences by University of Pittsburgh epidemiologists. It is the first study to establish perceived physical fatigability as an indicator of earlier mortality.
PITTSBURGH, PA

