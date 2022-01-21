ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

100%: Chief medical officer says all US Olympians vaccinated

By Associated Press
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45r8bD_0drZVqAJ00

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Olympic team’s top doctor says all of the 200-plus athletes heading to Beijing for the Winter Games next month are fully vaccinated, and not a single one asked for a medical exemption.

Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Finnoff told The Associated Press the 21-day quarantine period the IOC is requiring for unvaccinated participants, combined with the education the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee provided, “really resonated with the athletes.”

Team USA unveils Olympic opening ceremony uniforms by Ralph Lauren

“Vaccination is sort of the foundation of our COVID mitigation protocol,” Finnoff said Thursday.

In September, the USOPC introduced a policy requiring U.S. athletes to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 1 unless they had a medical exemption. About a month later, the IOC put out guidelines calling for full vaccinations or a three-week quarantine period upon entering China.

Heading into Summer Olympics in Tokyo last year, Finnoff estimated that 100 of the more than 600 Americans competing weren’t vaccinated.

The U.S. will finalize the members of the winter team this week. It is expected to include about 240 athletes. Qualifying for the Paralympics is still ongoing, but Finnoff said so far, the USOPC hasn’t received requests for exemptions from potential Paralympians.

Olympic athletes urged not to criticize China

The USOPC has been organizing testing and flights for the athletes, many of whom will go to Beijing on charter flights . All need two negative tests — one within 96 hours of their flight to China, and another within 72.

The federation is holding more informational meetings with athletes over the next week, at which it will reiterate the requirement of athletes to adhere to the host country’s laws when considering any type of protest or demonstration.

Earlier this week, a group of human rights activists urged athletes not to criticize China for fear they could be prosecuted.

“Certainly, the culture and laws of China are distinct from ours,” CEO Sarah Hirshland said. “And we have a duty and an obligation to make sure that they’re well informed. At the same time we need to assure them that they’ve got a robust support team behind them along the way.”

Beijing residents disappointed Olympics will be closed

With reports swirling that personal information could be compromised online in China, the USOPC joined some other countries in telling athletes to bring burner phones if possible.

Hirshland called NBC’s decision earlier this week to not send on-air reporters to cover the games a case of the network doing “the right business continuity planning” to ensure they can deliver complete coverage to the United States.

Not surprisingly, Hirshland would not commit to a medals prediction. She did point out that the U.S. heads into the games with 11 athletes who are ranked No. 1 in their respective disciplines. That includes Mikaela Shiffrin in the Alpine World Cup overall standings and Red Gerard in the World Snowboard Points list for slopestyle.

The U.S. won 23 medals at the Pyeongchang Olympics, good for fourth on the medals table.

“You add the potential for COVID and we face the same reality as we did going into Tokyo, unsure what the starting lines will look like,” Hirshland said. “But we’re not in a distinct situation from the rest of the world. We’re all facing the same challenges.”

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikaela Shiffrin
Person
Ralph Lauren
AFP

Athlete surveillance warnings cloud China's Winter Olympics

A growing number of Western nations and cybersecurity groups have issued digital surveillance warnings for next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, with some advising foreign athletes to leave personal phones and laptops at home. China hopes to pull off a successful, coronavirus-free Games that will burnish its international reputation. But the run-up has been fraught with political controversies including diplomatic boycotts over Beijing's rights record and worries about the safety of tennis star Peng Shuai, who was not seen for weeks after accusing a former Communist Party leader of sexual assault. Now concerns are focusing on whether the tens of thousands of foreign athletes, dignitaries and media workers will be safe from China's vast array of surveillance tools.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Beijing Olympics#Aspen#Ap#The U S Olympic#The Associated Press#Ioc#Paralympic Committee#Team Usa#Covid#Usopc#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
101 WIXX

England’s colourful deputy chief medical officer to step down

LONDON (Reuters) – England’s deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam, whose use of colourful metaphors and similes became a hallmark of the British government’s COVID-19 news conferences, said on Thursday he was leaving the role and returning to academic life. Van-Tam, 57, used analogies from flying, soccer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'I am not vaccinated or boosted': Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, 51, reveals he has tested positive again for COVID-19

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie revealed Thursday that he's tested positive again for COVID-19. 'I will not be voting, meeting in person, or making public appearances until next week. I am not vaccinated or boosted,' the 51-year-old congressman disclosed. 'If trolls or media have other questions about my health status, the answer is most likely, "NUNYA."'
CONGRESS & COURTS
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy