On Jan. 10, Pfizer announced that it has begun manufacturing a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose specifically targeting the omicron variant, as well as the virus’s other variants, such as delta. As of publication, it is unclear whether this omicron-specific dose will be necessary for protection against COVID-19 and whether Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) or the Student Health Center will be offering the dose.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 11 DAYS AGO