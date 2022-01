It is time to “KICK OFF YOUR SUNDAY SHOES” in the feel good musical event of the year. “Footloose – Youth Edition” is in the River Ridge Theatre Jan 21st, 22nd & 25th at 6:30 & 8:30 nightly. Tickets are only $7 & are available at GoFan.co – under River Ridge High Events. Don’t miss the musical event of 2022 – January 21st, 22nd, & 25th at 6:30 & 8:30 each night.

