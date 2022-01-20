ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bidirectional Effects of the Brain-Gut Axis in Inflammatory Bowel Disease

By Virginia A. Schad, PharmD, RPh
gastroenterologyadvisor.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere may be a bidirectional relationship between symptoms of psychiatric disorders and adverse disease outcomes, clinical activity, and development of future psychiatric symptoms among patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), according to a study published in Gut. Recently, it was demonstrated that symptoms of common psychiatric disorders are almost...

www.gastroenterologyadvisor.com

MedicalXpress

New study links gut fungi to intestinal inflammation in Crohn's disease patients

Results of a new study by researchers at Case Western Reserve University represent a step toward improving our understanding of Crohn's disease and the factors that cause its intestinal inflammation. Crohn's disease is a type of inflammatory bowel disease that can lead to chronic inflammation of the entire digestive tract....
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

'Off target' metabolic effects of anti-inflammatory drugs used for autoimmune disorders need better treatment strategy

New therapies for autoimmune rheumatic diseases (AIRDs) that are designed to better regulate lipid (fat) metabolism, could significantly reduce the harmful side-effects caused by conventional treatments, finds a new large-scale review led by UCL researchers. AIRDs affect millions globally and include rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and Sjögren's syndrome—all with high rates...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Type 2 Inflammatory Diseases in Pediatric Patients With Atopic Dermatitis

Despite clinical experience and some data suggesting a link between atopic dermatitis (AD) and other atopic morbidities, few studies have investigated the full spectrum of type 2 inflammatory diseases in a large population of pediatric patients. For a study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, Elaine C. Siegfried, MD, and colleagues assessed the overall prevalence and incidence of type 2 inflammatory diseases in a large sample of commercially insured pediatric patients with AD from a national claims database (IBM MarketScan 2013-2017). Patients were stratified by treatment proxy for AD severity. The prevalence of type 2 inflammatory diseases was assessed 12-months after an index date, defined as the date of the first AD diagnosis. Nearly 245,000 patients with AD and matched patients without AD were included.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Living Smart

Researchers have discovered a genetic link to non-alcoholic inflammatory liver disease

The researchers showed that albino mice on the C57BL / 6 line develop an inflammatory condition of hepatic non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) very quickly when on a high-cholesterol diet. Albino mice carry a mutation in the tyrosinase gene that leads to insufficient melanin synthesis. NASH is a serious disease in humans, and recognition of the involvement of tyrosinase in the development of NASH will lead to future research into this condition.
geneticliteracyproject.org

Are plaque deposits in the brain the true cause of Alzheimer’s disease?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Alzheimer’s disease was to be defined by the presence of plaques. Yet plaques are a feature that is not present...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Morning Journal

Cleveland Clinic launches its largest brain disease study

Cleveland Clinic has launched the first-of-its-kind that’s aimed at diagnosing and preventing neurological diseases before symptoms occur. The brain study will be led by Dr. Andre Machado and Dr. Imad Najim, of Cleveland Clinic’s Neurological Institute, and has been launched to better understand why millions of people around the world suffer from brain diseases. The goal of this study will be pinpointing disease biomarkers early, well before clinical symptoms present themselves, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
CLEVELAND, OH
biospace.com

Aristea is Rehoming Proven Molecules for Rare Inflammatory Diseases

Aristea Therapeutics Team, CEO James Mackay second from right / Courtesy Marcy Browe. Aristea Therapeutics is on a rescue mission. The San Diego-based immunology company is using its considerable expertise and experience to locate and develop molecules where the mechanism of action has either been proven or makes sense. Of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Nature.com

Inflammation in the gut is encoded by neurons in the brain

The nervous and immune systems interact in a bidirectional manner. It emerges that inflammation in the body activates brain cells that, when later reactivated, can trigger a recapitulation of the inflammatory response. David Brea 0 &. David Brea is at the Champalimaud Foundation, Champalimaud Research, Champalimaud Center for the Unknown,...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Arrhythmogenic mechanisms of interleukin-6 combination with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin in inflammatory diseases

Inflammatory diseases including COVID-19 are associated with a cytokine storm characterized by high interleukin-6 (IL-6) titers. In particular, while recent studies examined COVID-19 associated arrhythmic risks from cardiac injury and/or from pharmacotherapy such as the combination of azithromycin (AZM) and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), the role of IL-6 per se in increasing the arrhythmic risk remains poorly understood. The objective is to elucidate the electrophysiological basis of inflammation-associated arrhythmic risk in the presence of AZM and HCQ. IL-6, AZM and HCQ were concomitantly administered to guinea pigs in-vivo and in-vitro. Electrocardiograms, action potentials and ion-currents were analyzed. IL-6 alone or the combination AZM"‰+"‰HCQ induced mild to moderate reduction in heart rate, PR-interval and corrected QT (QTc) in-vivo and in-vitro. Notably, IL-6 alone was more potent than the combination of the two drugs in reducing heart rate, increasing PR-interval and QTc. In addition, the in-vivo or in-vitro combination of IL-6"‰+"‰AZM"‰+"‰HCQ caused severe bradycardia, conduction abnormalities, QTc prolongation and asystole. These electrocardiographic abnormalities were attenuated in-vivo by tocilizumab (TCZ), a monoclonal antibody against IL-6 receptor, and are due in part to the prolongation of action potential duration and selective inhibition of Na+, Ca2+ and K+ currents. Inflammation confers greater risk for arrhythmia than the drug combination therapy. As such, in the setting of elevated IL-6 during inflammation caution must be taken when co-administering drugs known to predispose to fatal arrhythmias and TCZ could be an important player as a novel anti-arrhythmic agent. Thus, identifying inflammation as a critical culprit is essential for proper management.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
technologynetworks.com

Can Aerobic Exercise Benefit the Brain in Parkinson's Disease?

Brain function of patients with Parkinson's disease improves with regular exercise. Exercise strengthens connections between different brain areas and it inhibits brain shrinkage. Control over movements also improved in patients who cycled on an exercise bike for 45 minutes three times a week for six months. In Parkinson's disease, dopamine-producing...
FITNESS
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Spit Test: Saliva Alerts Babies to Close Relationships

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Sharing food and smooching are two ways babies can suss out whom they can depend on to take care for them, a new study suggests. The tell-tale clue common to both is a surprising one: saliva. “Babies don’t know in advance which relationships are the close and morally obligating ones, so they have to have some way of learning this by looking at...
SCIENCE
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Safety and Efficacy of Mirikizumab for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Crohn Disease

For patients with moderate to severe Crohn disease (CD), mirikizumab was found to effectively induce endoscopic response at 12 weeks and had durable efficacy through week 52. These findings were published in Gastroenterology. The I6T-MC-AMAG study was a phase 2, multicenter, randomized, parallel-arm, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial which recruited patients (N=191)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

