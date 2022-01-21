ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield weather forecast for Jan. 20, chance of overnight Tule fog, winds in the mountain communities

By Candy Cáceres
 1 day ago

Tonight, we could see stronger chances for Tule fog to develop across the valley. Gusty northeast winds will be present over the Tehachapi mountains tomorrow and continue through Saturday morning.

A wind advisory will remain in place until Saturday at 3 p.m. with gusts up to 55 miles per hour. The winds will die down by Saturday, but it could remain gusty over our mountains and desert.

Next week, expect dry conditions to stick around with lots of sunshine.

