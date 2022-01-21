ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss Sends Aggie Women to Fifth SEC Loss

By Matthew Postins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JLgbm_0drZUOr600

Texas A&M has now lost six of its last eight games heading into Sunday's game with Missouri

The moment Texas A&M built after a blowout win over Auburn disappeared quickly on Thursday night at Reed Arena, as the Aggies dropped a 80-63 contest to Ole Miss.

The Aggies (11-7, 1-5) were trying to win a second SEC game in a row and win two games in a row for the first time since December. But the Rebels (16-2, 4-1) weren’t having it. Keyed by an impressive 73.3 percent shooting clip in the second quarter, Ole Miss led 47-34 at halftime and never looked back.

Texas A&M is now in a full-blown slump that has been on for a month. The Aggies started the season 10-1 and were firmly ranked in the AP Top 25. But, since their unexpected road loss to TCU on Dec. 12, the Aggies are 2-6 and there appears to be no end in sight as the Aggies try to salvage an NCAA Tournament berth for head coach Gary Blair in his final season as coach.

In ESPN’s Bracketology update from Jan. 14 , the Aggies were one of the last four teams in the 68-team field. That was before Thursday’s loss.

A&M was facing an Ole Miss team that had already matched last season’s win total and lost to the Aggies last season before making the WNIT postseason tournament final.

Ole Miss made sure it returned the favor to the Aggies on Thursday.

Five different Rebels scored in double figures, with Lashonda Monk leading the way with 16 points. She also led Ole Miss with six assists and three steals.

Angel Baker added 15 points, while Shakira Austin had 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots. Madison Scott and Donnetta Johnson each had 10 points.

While Texas A&M shot a respectable 41.2 percent from the floor, the Aggies committed 17 turnovers and the Rebels turned those mistakes into 25 points.

Kayla Wells led the Aggies with 14 points, along with a steal and a blocked shot. Qadashah Hoppie added 8 points. While Jordan Nixon had just seven points, she also led the Aggies with six rebounds and eight assists.

The Aggies are at Missouri on Sunday at 5 p.m.

