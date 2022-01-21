ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Bowman: Providing access and opportunity, EC3PA is Erie’s newest community resource

By Kerith Bowman
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rlhwZ_0drZUJRT00

Community colleges provide access and opportunity for so many students who would not otherwise attend college. Community college educators seek to help those students who don’t know they are able; students who think they should know answers that they don’t; students who are afraid to ask questions; and students who just simply need to get started to understand their abilities.

At Erie County Community College of PA or EC3PA, we are here to help those who don’t think they belong in college. You do belong — you belong here with us. We will help you succeed. Our programs are designed to help students who have different goals: Some will prepare those who want to transfer to a four-year college and others will prepare those to enter directly into the workforce. We are establishing agreements with area colleges and universities to ensure the transfer of our credits. We have already begun pursuing regional accreditation to make certain we can offer students the associated benefits as soon as possible.

We know our students may feel nervous about their journey. We have been purposeful in hiring faculty and staff who are going to work diligently at helping students feel comfortable asking questions, exploring concepts that are new to them, and forming new knowledge. Everyone who works at the college genuinely cares about our students. We all welcome questions and are ready to help students find their way. We are educators with extensive experience who embrace the innovative way EC3PA is creating the new college. We aim to remove the barriers that students face when attending college. To do this we are designing our processes to be student friendly, to provide experiences that demonstrate our belief that our students do belong with us.

EC3PA’s Student Services staff are present at the first day of each session to welcome each student on the first day of classes. Our staff knows students by name, connects with them on a level intended to reinforce the sense of belonging for each student. We know that attending college is not an easy choice. Our students face many competing priorities and decisions on a daily basis.

We are designing supports to help students where they really need it and to remove the barriers that make learning difficult. We are just beginning to establish services to address basic needs and combat the competing priorities that our students may have. In order to best address student needs, we want to establish trust-based relationships with our students. We need to ensure that they feel welcomed, comfortable, and able to talk to us about their needs without fear or judgment. We cannot know how to best help our students without these relationships.

To accomplish this end, our student services staff have put together a resource list of local agencies that we use to help students find assistance in satisfying their different needs such as child care assistance, housing assistance, and other community and government agencies. In addition, we have “take-and-give” food pantries at three of our locations. These are stocked with nonperishable, grab-and-go items that are donated by faculty, staff, and students. Thus, students, faculty, and staff can donate and take as little or as much as they’re able — again, without obligation or shame. Our college community expresses a culture of care, where everyone feels supported and supportive.

To support students in their courses, we provide a “success coach” in every course. This college professional will serve as the single point of contact for both the students and the faculty member. Success coaches help to eliminate the worry about who to ask what question. They also make contact with students on a weekly basis to ensure the student is connecting with the resources needed.

Additionally, our faculty and staff collaborate on an effort called, “Early Alerts,” which lets a student’s success coach know when she or he needs extra assistance — in a timely manner. Early Alerts are also used to celebrate when students do well. Students are welcomed to meet with our friendly and experienced staff to discuss and formulate their goals, get academic advising, and get connected with resources. We also offer academic tutoring for many courses, library and research assistance, and success tips sessions.

I became aware of the benefits that community colleges bring to both communities and students who participate at an early age. My father attended community college when I was a young child. His community college experience changed his outlook on education and changed his career trajectory. I formed my own career aspirations reflecting on the times our family spent at the community college.

I have close personal ties to this community. I grew up in Edinboro and am so certain that EC3PA will make Erie County a more thriving and prosperous place that I bet my career on it.

Come and learn with us. Be a part of the newest community college in America. You belong at EC3PA.

Kerith (Keri) Bowman is the dean of student support, student success, and enrollment management at EC3PA.

Comments / 1

Related
piratemedia1.com

Campus resources remain accessible for students

Campus and academic resource centers at East Carolina University continue to offer a variety of services and remain available for student use as the Pirates make their return for the spring 2022 semester. The Center for Counseling and Student Development (CCSD) will operate similar to the fall 2021 semester, CCSD...
COLLEGES
deltastate.edu

Mind and body: Delta State’s Health & Counseling Services offers resources to support the wellness of the campus community

CLEVELAND, Miss.— Navigating through college, especially during a global pandemic, can be challenging. Fortunately, students at Delta State University have access to resources on campus designed to support their overall wellbeing. The Office of Health & Counseling Services, located in the O.W. Reilly Student Health Center at Delta State,...
CLEVELAND, MS
wdrb.com

Brown-Forman, Genentech pledge support for science center's community access membership program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Science Center is receiving $50,000 to ensure local families can visit the museum for free. The museum in downtown Louisville launched its Community Access Membership program in December 2020. There are more than 3,200 households now registered for the free memberships for participants in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) or the Women Infants Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Library, PA
City
Edinboro, PA
Erie County, PA
Education
City
Erie, PA
County
Erie County, PA
mcccagora.com

Community organizations share volunteer opportunities

MCCC held a Day of Service Volunteer Fair on Jan. 19 in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy to encourage students and staff to give back to the community. Many community organizations were present to share volunteer opportunities. Student clubs were also present to recruit volunteers and potential new members.
CHARITIES
Erie Times News

Goodman: Diversity of talent and experience tapped to lead EC3PA

The excitement is overflowing as Erie County Community College of PA heads into its second semester of operation in Erie. Dr. Chris Gray has worked to bring in a staff that has a diverse set of skills and experiences to create a new and exciting educational opportunity to Erie County. Efforts have been made to recruit and select individuals who have the talent and skill — both from higher education and from the business sector — to develop and lead EC3PA into the future.
ERIE, PA
abc27 News

Community resource center opens, offers a variety of services

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Breaking the Chainz Community Resource Center recently opened on 6th Street in Uptown Harrisburg. Dr. Kevin Dolphin says it was a dream come true. “I brought a lot of destruction to the city and the region when I was younger,” Dolphin said. “I feel it is my duty to give […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Colleges#College#Academic Advising#Ec3pa#Student Services
dailyegyptian.com

Local garden programs providing communities with accessible produce

Women For Change, Dentmon Center and Carbondale Spring are all making an effort to help provide fresh food to communities who need it. By growing their own community gardens and providing classes on how to cook different produce, they are educating people on how they can thrive as a community.
CARBONDALE, IL
WCBD Count on 2

Boeing, Community Resource Center announce partnership to provide food to communities in need, food distribution to follow

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Boeing Company and Community Resource Center will announce details of their partnership to help provide nutritious food, hygiene products and other supplies to communities in need. The Community Resource Center has helped thousands across the tri-county area by providing access to food and essentials to vulnerable communities. This partnership […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
iastate.edu

Women in Ag Program to Provide Business Education Opportunities

AMES, Iowa – The Women in Ag Program at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering six different educational courses throughout the state, including Women Planning Ag Businesses, Managing for Today and Tomorrow: Farm Transition Planning, Women Managing Horses, Women Managing Crops, Annie’s Project farm business management, and Advanced Grain Marketing for Women.
AMES, IA
Mountain Xpress

New adult coloring book highlights Asheville’s community gardens, showcases local talent and connects residents to food resources

Part of a healthy lifestyle is minimizing stress. Coloring books for grownups are one of the latest trends to help. Thanks to a collaboration between Asheville Parks & Recreation, area nonprofits and agencies, and local artists, residents can connect with food resources and learn about community gardens through the beautifully-illustrated pages of a new adult coloring book, In the Garden.
ASHEVILLE, NC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Unusually Popular College Degree in Arkansas

There are over 170 different fields of study tracked by the U.S. Census Bureau in which undergraduate students can earn a degree. Despite the wide range of academic subjects offered at colleges and universities, over half of the 75 million American adults with a bachelor’s degree majored in one of just 15 fields of study. […]
ARKANSAS STATE
theredstonerocket.com

Army community resource guide available online

One of the challenges in helping those in need is sharing information about available services and systems. The Community Resource Guide, managed by the Army Public Health Center, is a comprehensive directory of programs and services available to a military community. This online resource contains a needs-based search engine that allows the Army family to identify and access programs and services from any Army installation worldwide.
MILITARY
mendocinobeacon.com

Mendocino Coast Clinics provides career growth opportunities

FORT BRAGG, CA — It can be difficult to find meaningful employment with growth opportunities in a community as small as Fort Bragg, but by hiring from within and investing in their employees, Mendocino Coast Clinics (MCC) provides employees with opportunities that benefit the employee, the clinic, and the whole community.
FORT BRAGG, CA
wnypapers.com

Erie County Fair announces new opportunities for youth agricultural exhibitors

The Erie County Agricultural Society announced the inaugural youth livestock expo (YLE) scheduled to take place during the 2022 Erie County Fair. The event was created with goals of utilizing the facility to its fullest extent, providing the youth another opportunity to show, bringing clout to the fair livestock shows, and to encourage youth to participate in market projects.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

1K+
Followers
675
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy