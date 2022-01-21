Indiana vs. Purdue score: Hoosiers fans storm court after upset of No. 4 Boilermakers

How it happened: It was a bleak start on Thursday for Indiana inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers appeared to be without a plan offensively early on. Trayce Jackson-Davis picked up two early fouls. And by the under 12 media timeout, the Hoosiers trailed 16-8 and were scoring just .66 points per possession. Lafayette native Rob Phinisee came to the rescue. The 6-foot-1 senior guard poured in 17 points (7-of-10 shooting) as Indiana opened an 11-point lead by the 1:19 mark of the first half. Trey Galloway’s defense helped stifle Jaden Ivey, who got so frustrated at one point that he shoved Galloway to the floor and picked up a flagrant one foul. By half, Purdue was just 12-of-27 from the field and had committed 10 turnovers. Indiana, a 3.5-point underdog, led 37-28 at intermission.

LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO