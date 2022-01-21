ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana vs. Purdue score: Hoosiers fans storm court after upset of No. 4 Boilermakers

By David Cobb
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana secured its first signature win under Mike Woodson on Thursday by knocking off No. 4 Purdue 68-65 behind a huge game from guards Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee. The duo combined for 38 points, and Phinisee hit a contested go-ahead 3-pointer with 17 seconds left to swing the game back...

thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Purdue’s Matt Painter discusses loss to Indiana

Watch as Purdue head coach Matt Painter discusses a 68-65 loss to Indiana on Thursday evening in Bloomington. Woodson, Phinisee, Johnson post-game | Three keys, highlights, final stats. Video credit – Blackandgold.com. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”. Find us...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Purdue at Indiana — The Report Card

Ding dong, the witch is dead. Indiana finally exorcised its Purdue demons, taking down the Boilermakers 68-65 on Thursday evening in Bloomington. The Hoosiers improved to 12-0 at home, earned their first victory over a top five team since winning at Iowa last year, and their first top five victory inside Assembly Hall since defeating North Carolina in 2016.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

At the buzzer: Indiana 68, Purdue 65

How it happened: It was a bleak start on Thursday for Indiana inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers appeared to be without a plan offensively early on. Trayce Jackson-Davis picked up two early fouls. And by the under 12 media timeout, the Hoosiers trailed 16-8 and were scoring just .66 points per possession. Lafayette native Rob Phinisee came to the rescue. The 6-foot-1 senior guard poured in 17 points (7-of-10 shooting) as Indiana opened an 11-point lead by the 1:19 mark of the first half. Trey Galloway’s defense helped stifle Jaden Ivey, who got so frustrated at one point that he shoved Galloway to the floor and picked up a flagrant one foul. By half, Purdue was just 12-of-27 from the field and had committed 10 turnovers. Indiana, a 3.5-point underdog, led 37-28 at intermission.
LAFAYETTE, IN
1075thefan.com

IU greats Landon Turner and Uwe Blab, Purdue great Robbie Hummel get you ready for IU vs Purdue

The moment has finally arrived. Indiana and Purdue resume their epic rivalry tonight at Assembly Hall when the Hoosiers welcome in the fourth ranked Boilermakers. Both fan bases are ready to roll as Indiana tries to break its 9 game losing streak against Purdue. As a slightly biased individual, I have to give the nod to IU fans going into the game. Theses masks are amazing and I really need one.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Painter doesn't have Archie Miller to kick around anymore

When Indiana fired Archie Miller last March, the move was met with a mixture of bemusement, consternation and mild indignation throughout college basketball media. It was evidence of a widespread delusion within the Hoosiers fanbase. Who did the Hoosiers think they were shelling out $10 million just to buy out...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

