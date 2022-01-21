ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Discussed Getting Engaged for 'a While': Source

By Glenn Garner
People
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's engagement was no shock to their friends. A source close to the newly engaged couple tells PEOPLE that "nobody was surprised" when MGK, 31, popped the question to Fox, 35, last week during a Puerto Rican vacation. "They had been talking about it...

people.com

Comments / 2

Related
shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Just a Reminder That Megan Fox and MGK Have Said and Done Way Worse Than Drinking Each Other’s Blood

It’s official! Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are engaged after a year and a half of dating. Megan posted a video of their special moment to Instagram and it looked beautiful … at first. But if you got a chance to read her caption, things got a little, uh, strange. To put this as delicately as I can, the Transformers star shared that after she said yes to her husband-to-be, they drank each other’s blood.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Brian Austin Green Hilariously Asks for Social Media's 'Help' After Getting Locked in at His Kids' School

Watch: Megan Fox Finalizes Divorce From Brian Austin Green. For a moment, school was back in session for Brian Austin Green. On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum hilariously took to social media to ask for help after he was accidentally locked in at his kids' school. Filming from a closed gate at the school's parking lot, Brian described the experience as a "funny story."
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Austin Green
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Megan Fox
SheKnows

Brian Austin Green Reportedly Had This Family-Oriented Response to Megan Fox & MGK's Engagement

There is reportedly no bad blood between Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox after finalizing their divorce. The former couple has found an amicable place to co-parent and they’re both involved in happy relationships. And that’s why the 90210 star’s positive reaction to Fox’s engagement to Machine Gun Kelly comes from a good place. With Green “entirely moved on” to Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess, the actor is wishing his ex well in her new relationship. “As long as they’re both on the same page with the kids, he’s good and happy for her,” a source told People. Their...
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Can You Imagine What the Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Wedding Will Look Like?

Did you hear already? Did a black crow soar into your window last night and caw horribly: “Megan Fox and Colson ‘Machine Gun Kelly’ Baker are betrothed”? Did a viper slither its way up your leg and around your waist so it might whisper in your ear: “It is done. They are to be wed.” Did some icy writhe interrupt you before your third incantation of “Beetlejuice” with a shiver down your spine, one that intimated in crystal clear meaning: “Stop that. He’s already here, and he put a ring on Megan Fox’s finger”?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss A#Mgk
StyleCaster

Here’s How Megan Fox’s Style Changed After She Started Dating MGK

Celebrity relationships usually seem like whirlwind romances, especially because they happen so publicly. As a mere bystander, it’s hard to get a genuine inside look at superstar couples—well, unless they offer it. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have created a new level of acceptable relationship PDA with their recent engagement (congrats!) and risque Instagram captions. The pair has only intimately known each other since March of 2020 when they met on the set of the indie film Midnight in the Switchgrass, and yet they have nourished a bond that few people achieve in a lifetime (though this could be...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Brian Austin Green Out With His Kids In 1st Photos Since Ex Megan Fox’s Engagement

The proud papa enjoyed some quality time with his three sons Noah, Bodhi, and Journey as their mother recently announced she was engaged to Machine Gun Kelly. Co-parenting champ! Brian Austin Green spent some quality bonding time with his three children he shares with ex Megan Fox, who recently announced she was engaged to Machine Gun Kelly. The 48-year-old Beverly Hills 90210 alum looked to be enjoying himself as he took sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5 out for a hike in sunny Los Angeles on January 12, only hours after Megan, 35, shared her happy news. Brian kept in casual in a simple black T-shirt and camouflage joggers, as he followed his big brood around Malibu. It appeared as if the actor was taking the proposal report all in good stride.
CELEBRITIES
FOXBusiness

Megan Fox's 'unique' engagement ring's cost estimated around $300,000: expert

Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox with a nontraditional Toi et Moi setting ring Tuesday. Fox and Machine Gun Kelly both shared the news Wednesday on Instagram. The musician specifically shared a video featuring the ring. The diamond and emerald ring is estimated to be valued around $300,000, jewelry expert and designer Mark Broumand told FOX Business.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Allure

You've Already Seen Megan Fox's Engagement Ring — But That Manicure, Tho

In case you missed it, actor Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly shared the exciting news that they got engaged via their respective Instagram accounts on January 12. Fox posted a video of the proposal, and in the caption, she wrote that in July 2020 the pair sat beneath and asked for a magical relationship from the same banyan tree where Kelly proposed. That magic seemed to do its job more than a year later.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WTOL-TV

'I said yes…and then we drank each other’s blood': Megan Fox and Cleveland-native Machine Gun Kelly announce engagement

LOS ANGELES — Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a previously published story. Congrats are in order for rapper Machine Gun Kelly and actor Megan Fox!. The couple, who have been together since June 2020, announced their engagement- along with a video of the ring- to Instagram Wednesday evening, detailing the thoughtful reason for the unusual look of the ring- made up of two different stones.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

MGK & Megan Fox Make 1st Public Appearance Since Engagement

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox made their first public appearance as an engaged couple at the Dolce & Gabbana Men’s F/W23 fashion show in Milan, Italy, over the weekend. Kelly also opened the Dolce & Gabbana show with a musical performance. Kelly rocked a black diamond-encrusted get-up, while...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Megan Fox Goes Edgy in Black Corset Cutout Dress and Lace-Up Heels With Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly in Milan

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stepped out for the first time since becoming engaged. The couple was seen in Milan on Friday heading to Dolce & Gabbana’s showroom. Fox went for an elevated but dark look consisting of an intricate black dress covered by a black leather, leopard print-lined coat. Her midi dress featured a knitted material with cutouts on the bodice as well as a corset top. Fox added necklaces to her look and wore her dark hair in waves. Her fiancé went with a similar edgy look, with a bit more color. He wore a neon pink fuzzy turtleneck...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy