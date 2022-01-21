Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Discussed Getting Engaged for 'a While': Source

The proud papa enjoyed some quality time with his three sons Noah, Bodhi, and Journey as their mother recently announced she was engaged to Machine Gun Kelly. Co-parenting champ! Brian Austin Green spent some quality bonding time with his three children he shares with ex Megan Fox, who recently announced she was engaged to Machine Gun Kelly. The 48-year-old Beverly Hills 90210 alum looked to be enjoying himself as he took sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5 out for a hike in sunny Los Angeles on January 12, only hours after Megan, 35, shared her happy news. Brian kept in casual in a simple black T-shirt and camouflage joggers, as he followed his big brood around Malibu. It appeared as if the actor was taking the proposal report all in good stride.

