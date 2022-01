All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Originally hailing from San Francisco, Caitlin Peluffo is a comedian currently living in Brooklyn, New York. After a brief six year stint in art school where she studied performative video art, she has expanded her talents to the stage. Peluffo has opened for comedians like Maria Bamford, Gilbert Gottfried, Gary Gulman, Colin Quinn, and the late Kevin Meany. She’s been featured everywhere from New York Comedy Club in the Big Apple to clubs nationwide talking about how she came to be such a lovable loose cannon.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO