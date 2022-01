Jenna Sluymer, is the first honoree for the award for field hockey for Shippensburg University since 2014. This significant accomplishment senior Jenna Sluymer was announced Friday afternoon. Sluymer is an athletic junior and an academic senior who is double-majoring in marketing and management. She currently maintains a 3.75 cumulative grade-point average.

SHIPPENSBURG, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO