ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Lesko Financial: Coping with Rising Inflation

By FOX 40 Staff
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEconomic numbers continue to show rising prices as...

www.wicz.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Fearful Wall Street awaits Fed's next moves on inflation

The Federal Reserve's first policy meeting of the year hasn't even concluded but Wall Street already is unhappy, wary of what central bank chief Jerome Powell might say on Wednesday about his inflation-fighting plans. At the conclusion of the two-day meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is expected to further signal how it will act to stifle the wave of price increases hitting country's families and businesses. In the run-up to the announcement, major New York stock indices have seen days of tumultuous trading and big losses. The trend was confirmed on Tuesday when Wall Street closed lower again, further proof that investors are dreading the likely end to the central bank's easy money policies, including zero interest rates and the massive bond-buying program which helped the economy survive the pandemic.
BUSINESS
AFP

US consumers slightly more hopeful about inflation, economy: data

American consumers were feeling less confident in January amid elevated prices and a Covid-19 resurgence, but their views of the economy and inflation were growing more positive, a survey released Tuesday showed. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index declined to 113.8 in January, less than two points below where it was in December but above analysts' forecasts, with the data showing Americans feeling better about the economy today but less certain about its short-term future. The survey indicated a slight downturn in consumers' expectations for inflation amid a surge in prices across the United States. However the Conference Board's senior director of economic indicators, Lynn Franco, noted "both confidence and consumer spending may continue to be challenged by rising prices and the ongoing pandemic."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Coping
Clinton Herald

Inflation is of greater concern than rising interest rates

On Dec. 15, the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve System made a significant shift in monetary policy in response to rising inflation. The Committee accelerated the reduction of its bond-buying program in order to tighten the money supply and projected three increases in the benchmark federal funds rate in 2022. Both steps were more aggressive than previous FOMC actions or projections. To understand how these steps might affect the U.S. economy and your investment portfolio, it may be helpful to take a closer look at the FOMC’s tools and strategy.
BUSINESS
International Monetary Fund

Rising Caseloads, A Disrupted Recovery, and Higher Inflation

Rising Caseloads, A Disrupted Recovery, and Higher Inflation. The global economy enters 2022 in a weaker position than previously expected. As the new Omicron COVID-19 variant spreads, countries have reimposed mobility restrictions. Rising energy prices and supply disruptions have resulted in higher and more broad-based inflation than anticipated, notably in the United States and many emerging market and developing economies. The ongoing retrenchment of China’s real estate sector and slower-than-expected recovery of private consumption also have limited growth prospects.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
FOXBusiness

Americans worried rising inflation will outpace their wages this year

Americans are increasingly worried that red-hot inflation will erode their purchasing power this year, with the cost of living soon outpacing their income. That's according to a new study published by Primerica, a financial services firm, which found that 68% of Americans said they were concerned their income is falling behind the cost of living in December 2021. That's up from 65% in August 2021 and 56% from April 2021 and marks the highest number reported since the quarterly survey began a year and a half ago.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Sterling Rises as UK Inflation Jumps

The British pound is in positive territory after falling for three straight days. GBP/USD has pushed above the 1.36 line and is trading at 1.3635 in the North American session, up 0.27% on the day. UK inflation hits 30-year high. Anyone reading the news has seen plenty of headlines screaming...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Perspective: Will Our Response to Rising Inflation Define 2022?

Surging global inflation is the number one concern for many households in 2022. With living costs continuing to rise much faster than wages, household budgets are increasingly stretched. Let’s take a closer look at how inflation is changing the game. In the UK, inflation has recently surpassed 5% – well...
BUSINESS
WDEZ 101.9 FM

UK inflation rises to highest in nearly 30 years

LONDON (Reuters) -British consumer price inflation rose more than expected to 5.4% in December, its highest in almost 30 years, official data showed on Wednesday, adding pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates again next month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that the annual CPI rate...
BUSINESS
Hickory Daily Record

How to Cope if Inflation Is Wrecking Your Retirement Budget

It's no secret that these days, the general cost of living is way up. Consumers are paying more for everything from gas to groceries to utilities, and unfortunately, we could get stuck in this holding pattern of rampant inflation for many more months until things start to ease. In December,...
BUSINESS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

U.S. Inflation Projected to Keep Rising

U.S. businesses should expect to see inflation continue to rise, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. In fact, 40% of U.S. businesses polled report that prices of their products are rising 2.4 times year-over-year. In the same period, those reporting fall in prices have dropped to just 4% from 16% a year ago.
BUSINESS
Dallas News

With inflation rising, where are the bond vigilantes?

No, they won’t arrive like the cavalry, heralded by a trumpet. Today I’m wondering if they will arrive at all. Ever. I’m talking about the so-called bond vigilantes, the big institutional bond buyers who have yet to say no to punishing, value-thieving interest rates on our savings. Offended by artificially low interest rates, the bond vigilantes are supposed to come riding to the rescue, dumping their bond holdings and refusing to buy new issues until interest rates are no longer a form of legalized theft.
INCOME TAX
Benzinga

Gold Struggles Despite Rising Inflation Fears

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Tuesday Market Open) Equity index futures are pointing higher as investors hope to build on Monday’s rebound. Monday was a wild day with the stock market living up to its roller coaster reputation. However, with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell meeting with the Senate today, investors could still be a bit skittish.
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Stocks rise on Powell inflation vow; oil climbs

(Jan 12): Asian stocks followed a rebound in the U.S. after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reassured investors the central bank will tackle inflation to extend the economic expansion. Shares in Japan and Hong Kong led gains throughout the region. The Hang Seng Tech Index advanced to the highest in...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy