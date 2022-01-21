ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, NJ

Girls Basketball: Mount St. Mary edges Somerville (PHOTOS)

By Chris Nalwasky
NJ.com
NJ.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Three players scored in double digits as Mount St. Mary defeated Somerville, 39-34, in Watchung. Rachel Castela made four 3-pointers and tallied 12 points...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

NJ.com

Girls basketball: Roselle Catholic edges division rival Cranford

Jasmin McKay posted 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals while Amaris Jenkins recorded a double-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and four steals as Roselle Catholic took a 50-30 win over Cranford, in Roselle. McKay netted six points in the fourth quarter to help the Lions (5-5)...
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Metuchen over Mother Seton - Girls basketball updatge

Metuchen got off to a quick start and never looked back in a 43-20 win over Mother Seton at Metuchen. The winners took immediate control by leading 16-3 after the first quarter. Senior Molly Malague scored 14 points for Metuchen. She is now averaging 13.3 points per game. In this...
METUCHEN, NJ
Watchung, NJ
Sports
Somerville, NJ
Education
Watchung, NJ
Education
Watchung, NJ
Basketball
Somerville, NJ
Somerville, NJ
Sports
Watchung, NJ
NJ.com

Levy leads Millburn over Hillsborough - Boys basketball recap

Jayson Levy nailed eight from the line as part of his team-high 16 points as Millburn won at home, 57-51, over Hillsborough. Zach Evenchick added 13 points while Noah Ravitz put in 12 for Millburn (7-7), which led 25-22 at halftime and stayed ahead after the break. Andrew Drinkwater notched...
MILLBURN, NJ
NJ.com

St. Joseph (Met.) tops Perth Amboy - Boys basketball recap

Josh Ingram led the way for St. Joseph (Met.) with 18 points as it defeated Perth Amboy 69-49 in Perth Amboy. St. Joseph, which is now 8-3 on the season, led 48-29 going into the fourth quarter after a 25-10 run in the third to bounce back after a three-point loss to Monroe in its last game.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
#Somerville 19 13#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Somerville over Sayreville - Girls basketball recap

Meghan Pedrani’s 16 points and six rebounds led Somerville to a 46-25 victory over Sayreville in Parlin. Emma Carman had nine points with six rebounds for Somerville (4-6), which led 30-9 at halftime. Charlotte Taylor added seven points, five steals, four rebounds and four assists, while Makhia Robinson chipped in with six points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Parsippany defeats Dover - Boys basketball recap

Parsipanny’s Andrew Niedermaier went off for 31 points in its 59-46 victory over Dover in Dover. Trailing by five at the end of the third quarter, Parsippany (6-3) exploded in the fourth as it outscored Dover 22-7. Niedermaier also accounted for seven of Parsippany’s 10 3-pointers while Kyree Fisher...
DOVER, NJ
NJ.com

Sparta defeats West Orange - Boys basketball recap

Luke Szabo scored 16 points to lead Sparta to a 50-43 victory over West Orange in West Orange. Sparta (5-6) went into halftime up by three points before outscoring West Orange 25-21 in the second half. Free throws also played a key role as Sparta outdid West Orange 17-4. Sparta’s...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Phillipsburg over Princeton - Boys basketball recap

Dominance in the middle periods propelled Phillipsburg to a 57-41 win over Princeton in Phillipsburg. Trailing 13-7 after the first quarter, Phillipsburg then outscored Princeton, 42-21 over the second and third quarters. Sophomore forward Andrew Martin scored a team-high 18 points for Phillipsburg. Martin is now averaging 14.2 points per...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 8 Rutgers Prep over Saddle River Day - Boys basketball recap

Jadin Collins brought 19 points, four rebounds, four assists and five steals as Rutgers Prep, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 68-50, in an away game with Saddle River Day. Ryan Zan contributed a double double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Ryan Petit added 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals, while Franklin Jones chipped in 12 points and four boards for unbeaten Rutgers Prep (11-0).
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton defeats Hunterdon Central - Boys basketball recap

Davontay Hutson scored 26 points as Trenton defeated Hunterdon Central 65-57 in Trenton. Hutson, Trenton’s leading scorer and rebounder this season at 20.8 points per game and 9.5 rebounds per game, had his sixth game of 20-plus points after having a 37-point, 17-rebound double-double in his last game. Trenton,...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Morris Knolls over Newton - Girls basketball recap

Brianna Mennella scored 13 points as Morris Knolls defeated Newton, 55-36, in Newton. Maddy Knaack had 11 points and Charlee Perna added eight for Morris Knolls (6-6), which led by 10 at the half then used a 17-9 third quarter run to break the game open. Taylor Squire had 14...
NEWTON, NJ
NJ.com

