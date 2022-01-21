Girls Basketball: Mount St. Mary edges Somerville (PHOTOS)
Three players scored in double digits as Mount St. Mary defeated Somerville, 39-34, in Watchung. Rachel Castela made four 3-pointers and tallied 12 points...www.nj.com
