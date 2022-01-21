Paterson Kennedy edges Wayne Valley in OT - Boys basketball recap
Yasen Crawford came up with a game-high 24 points as Paterson Kennedy prevailed at home in overtime, 70-69, over Wayne Valley. JayQuan Briggs added 20 points, six...www.nj.com
