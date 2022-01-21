Paterson Kennedy edges Wayne Valley in OT - Boys basketball recap

Josh Ingram led the way for St. Joseph (Met.) with 18 points as it defeated Perth Amboy 69-49 in Perth Amboy. St. Joseph, which is now 8-3 on the season, led 48-29 going into the fourth quarter after a 25-10 run in the third to bounce back after a three-point loss to Monroe in its last game.

PERTH AMBOY, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO