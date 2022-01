Warped! is coming to Nickelodeon on January 20th and we are excited to see the employees of a comic book shop come together and try to create a graphic novel. Darby and Hurley will join them in their adventures and love that we are going to see a lot of pizza creations as Hurley works at the pizza shop next door. With Milo and Ruby trying to create this graphic novel it feels like they will get into all sorts of adventures, but in the trailer we see some sort of disrupter so we are curious to see if there will be any “real” super hero adventures going on here.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO