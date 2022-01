Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt has been revealed to have repeatedly rammed into the car of her husband’s former girlfriend before the couple married in 2019. The former resident of California, who was shot by a Capitol police officer on 6 January 2021, was also issued with two forms of a restraining order following an affair. Aaron Babbitt’s former girlfriend, Celeste Norris, told The Associated Press that Babbitt (then McEntee) targeted her in a car ramming attack in Prince Frederick, a town about 60 miles south of Baltimore, in July 2016. It came after Ms Norris informed Timothy McEntee that his...

