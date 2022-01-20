ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Halestorm Members Unharmed After Tour Bus Catches Fire

By Chad Childers
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's been a rough road for Halestorm so far in 2022, with the band revealing that their tour bus caught on fire and burned overnight. According to guitarist Joe Hottinger, everyone in the band is okay as they had slept in hotel rooms overnight, but they were awakened early in the...

