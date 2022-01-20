ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Hindware Atlantic Xceed HIWHXC3WM3VSS 3000W 3L Instant Water Heater (White)

desidime.com
 3 days ago

Https://www.tatacliq.com/hindware-atlantic-xcee... Overcome the cold and enjoy available warm water at home with the efficient and utilitarian Hindware Atlantic Xceed HIWHXC3WM3VSS...

www.desidime.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Atlantic#Heating Element#Design#Temperature Measurement#Hindware Atlantic Xceed#Onecard#Kcliq
Robb Report

This Epic 360-Foot Megayacht Concept Has an Infinity Pool Bigger Than Most Day Boats

Asquared Naval Design’s new megayacht concept Fluyt may share the same name as the Dutch sailing vessels of the 16th century, but it’s one radically futuristic ship. Spanning 360 feet from tip to tail, the beautiful behemoth pushes the envelope when it comes to design, propulsion and amenities. It comes just one year after the fledgling British firm—not to be confused with Asquared Engineering, which also does some work on superyachts—revealed an equally disruptive superyacht concept called Cube. Fluyt is replete with long, flowing lines and a sharp, pointed bow that together create a unique tear-drop silhouette. Sporting a steel hull and...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The US Sun

Our family-of-seven is forced to sleep in our car after disgusting video showed FOUR rats crawling all over our kitchen

A HEARTBROKEN family-of-seven are being forced to sleep in their car as their home is riddled with rats but the council "doesn't believe them". Kay Kennerson-Neal, from Donisthorpe, Leicestershire, has been couch-surfing with her husband and five children for over a month after noticing their flat was overrun by rats, which was making their kids extremely sick.
HOMELESS
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This 85-Foot All-Aluminum Explorer Feels More Like an Industrial Loft—and That’s the Point

It’s rare to see a yacht that isn’t white. Or if the owner’s adventurous, navy. On the very rare occasion, maybe battleship gray. Arksen’s new 85-footer is breaking all the rules with a superstructure that retains its original shiny aluminum finish—actually, it’s first sanded, lacquered and then left exposed. That industrial look is becoming more common inside modern offices and even homes, but it’s the first for a yacht. That’s because the 85’s attempting to find a new type of owner, both through its look and design, as a yacht that appeals to a younger mindset, one that doesn’t mind a...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Daily Mail

Grandparents are left homeless as their plan to move to Western Australia and meet their grandson for the first time is put on hold after Mark McGowan's sudden backflip on reopening the border

In one week, Karen and Mike Malherbe will essentially be homeless. When the pair sold their NSW Illawarra home and bought a new one near Busselton, in Western Australia, they were elated. The move west would reunite them with family for the first time in three years. They would also...
HOMELESS
Apartment Therapy

These Gorgeous, Plush Rugs Will Instantly Cozy Up Your Space This Winter (and They’re on Sale Now!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s officially that time of year when we all want to sink our feet into something plush and cozy. Even if you live in an area where it’s not too chilly, having a comfortable and luxurious rug in your living space is always a great design idea. From shag styles to faux fur materials, a cozy and plush rug will add that extra layer of comfort to your home’s style. If you’ve been thinking of upping your home’s coziness factor, today’s the day. Rugs USA is having a massive sale on some of their most sumptuous, soft styles. Now’s your chance to bring home a gorgeous new floor piece for up to 75 percent off the regular price. The sale is happening right now, so you’ll want to check it out ASAP to ensure your favorite styles are still in stock. To get you started, we selected seven of our favorite, plushiest finds below.
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

Keep Rainy Day Blues Away With These 21 Rain Boots for Men

When you’re caught in a sudden rainstorm, even the best rain jacket or umbrella won’t save you from wet, soggy feet. And wet soggy feet might not ruin your shoes, but they’ll definitely ruin your day. That’s why it’s a good idea to invest in a quality pair of rain boots for those days when you know that a serious storm is coming. An extremely valuable tool for those in metropolitan areas, rain boots will keep your feet high and dry, away from the torrents of water that have a tendency to pool and clog the streets. But more than just...
APPAREL
Allrecipes.com

What Is That White Stuff on My Baby Carrots?

If you regularly buy bagged baby carrots, you're probably familiar with that white stuff that shows up on them from time to time. And if you've wondered what those white markings on the carrots are (and if they're safe to eat), you're not the only one. But before you let...
AGRICULTURE
SPY

Get 50% Off These Headphones That Fit Inside Your Ski Helmet

Pulling off aerial feats may seem like cake work for veteran snowboarders, but most people watching them forget the amount of concentration that’s needed to land them correctly. Music certainly helps, but most headphones aren’t practical for snowboarding, which is why you need to know about the OutdoorMaster Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Helmet Drop-in Headphones. They’re designed specifically for skiers and snowboarders wearing helmets. Best of all, there’s a 50% discount that drops its price down to $35. Originally $69.99, use coupon code ‘ATFJT6OU’ to snag 50% off and pay only $35. That’s less than the cost of snowboard rentals at most places....
ELECTRONICS
Cleveland Scene

Instant Keto Burn Reviews (Scam Or Legit) – Buy Only After Reading Honest Review

Are you tired due to extra fat present around your body? Do believe there's no way to get rid of those unwanted pounds? Are you wishing you could get your body that you've dreamed of but haven't got so far? You're lucky! Dietary supplements like Instant Keto Burn are available for you. The Instant Keto Burn Pills is a powerful ketosis formula specifically designed to assist you in burning off extra fat to get a healthy and slim body. What exactly is working? We are sure that you've heard of the ketogenic diet. It's extremely restricting, but those who follow it are able to reduce fat. The essence of this product helps you to lose fat in a similar way but with no limitations. It's difficult to shed excess weight in tough places for example side, thighs or stomachs, when you are following a typical weight loss routine. However, using this specific method of weight reduction, it is easy to burn fat from stubborn regions. This is why in this Review; we'll tell you everything you need to know about this amazing product.
WEIGHT LOSS
WSAV News 3

Grocery stores’ empty shelves have you worried? Emergency food is discounted and widely available

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to stay healthy and eat well in case of quarantine or a natural disaster Despite the look of bare shelves in some U.S. grocery stores, the world likely isn’t going to end anytime soon. But that’s no reason to avoid stocking up on quality nonperishable food with […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy