Form 3 FEMASYS INC For: Jan 19 Filed by: Perrow Wendy

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 SCHEDULE 13G Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. 0)* VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC (Name of Issuer) COMMON STOCK (Title of Class of Securities) 92539P101 (CUSIP Number) JANUARY 13, 2022 (Date of Event Which Requires Filing of This Statement) Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed: [ ] Rule 13d-1(b) [X] Rule 13d-1(c) [ ] Rule 13d-1(d) *The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page. The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes). CUSIP No. 92539P101 1 NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NOS. OF ABOVE PERSONS (ENTITIES ONLY): James R. Singer 2 CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (see instructions) (a) [ ] (b) [ ] 3 SEC USE ONLY 4 CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION United States of America NUMBER OF 5 SOLE VOTING POWER 2,465,000 SHARES BENEFICIALLY 6 SHARED VOTING POWER None OWNED BY EACH REPORTING 7 SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER 2,465,000 PERSON WITH: 8 SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER None 9 AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON 2,465,000 10 CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (see instructions) [ ] 11 PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9) 5.1% 12 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (see instructions) IN Item 1(a). Name of Issuer: VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC Item 1(b). Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices: 500 Technology Square, Suite 901 Cambridge, MA 02139 US Item 2(a). Name of Person Filing: The person filing this report is James R. Singer. Item 2(b). Address of Principal Business Office or, if none, Residence: PO Box 1395, Yarmouth, ME 04096 Item 2(c). Citizenship: United States of America Item 2(d). Title of Class of Securities: Common Stock Item 2(e). CUSIP Number: 92539P101 Item 3. Statements filed pursuant to rules 13D-1(b) or 13D-2(B) or (C) Not applicable Item 4. Ownership. The information set forth in Rows 5 through 9 and 11 of the cover pages of this Schedule 13G is incorporated herein by reference. Item 5. Ownership of Five Percent or Less of a Class. Not applicable. Item 6. Ownership of More Than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person. Not applicable. Item 7. Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary Which Acquired the Security Being Reported on by the Parent Holding Company. Not applicable. Item 8. Certification. By signing below I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were not acquired and are not held for the purpose of or with the effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of the securities and were not acquired and are not held in connection with or as a participant in any transaction having such purpose or effect, other than activities solely in connection with a nomination under 240.14a-11. SIGNATURE After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct. January 21, 2022 Date /S/James R. Singer Signature JAMES R. SINGER Name/Title.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 22 HOURS AGO