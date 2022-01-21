Health and safety alert issued for infant lounger

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Parents be aware, the Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall that could impact your home. More than 300,000 pacifiers are being recalled as they could pose a choking hazard. The pacifiers are from Mushie & Company and the ones being recalled are the “Frigg” silicone pacifiers after more than 200 reports were made of a piece of the silicone detaching from the plastic. The classic and daisy designs were sold in sizes 0-6 months and 6-18 months. The pacifiers come in 40 different colors. For full information and to see if your product is part of the recall, head to the CPSC website at this link.

WASHINGTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO