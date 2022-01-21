Health and safety alert issued for infant lounger

US product safety authorities are warning consumers and parents not to use various Leachco, Inc. baby beds after reports of infant deaths as the beds pose a possible suffocation hazard. Authorities say infant loungers like these are not safe for infants to sleep on.
(Gray News) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced an infant formula made by Moor Herbs has been recalled for not meeting nutrition and labeling requirements. “Angel Formula” was sold through the company’s Detroit retail store and online. FDA testing determined the iron, sodium and potassium content...
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Parents be aware, the Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall that could impact your home.
More than 300,000 pacifiers are being recalled as they could pose a choking hazard.
The pacifiers are from Mushie & Company and the ones being recalled are the “Frigg” silicone pacifiers after more than 200 reports were made of a piece of the silicone detaching from the plastic.
The classic and daisy designs were sold in sizes 0-6 months and 6-18 months.
The pacifiers come in 40 different colors.
For full information and to see if your product is part of the recall, head to the CPSC website at this link.
Mac & cheese fans out there should check out their current home supply as there’s a new recall involving the beloved product. There’s nothing wrong with your Amy’s Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze, as long as you’re not allergic to milk or don’t suffer from other milk intolerances. But nearly 200,000 boxes of this particular variety of mac & cheese contain milk, which is a potential allergen that’s not included in the list of ingredients on the box.
Amy’s Kitchen mac & cheese recall
Amy’s...
Since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, Covid-19 completely changed our lives and it looks like we are still way too far from the end of the pandemic. Millions of Americans have contracted the virus and more than 850,000 have died so far as a result of Covid-19 complications in United States and with Omicron in place, the numbers will continue to go up in the upcoming weeks.
In a study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, researchers found approximately two-thirds of COVID-19 patients aged 12-17 were obese, and the length of stay in the hospital was twice that of non-obese adolescents.
Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
