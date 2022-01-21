ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Halliburton to discuss 4Q results

By Journal Record Staff
Journal Record
 1 day ago

Halliburton Company will host a conference call on Monday to discuss fourth quarter 2021 financial results. The call will begin...

journalrecord.com

Journal Record

Holly Energy declares distribution

The board of directors of Holly Energy Partners has declared a cash distribution of 35 cents per unit for the fourth quarter of 2021. The distribution will be paid on Feb. 11 to unitholders of record Feb. 1. In 2022, HEP expects to hold the quarterly distribution constant at 35...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Journal Record

BOK Financial reports 4Q results

TULSA – BOK Financial Corp. on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $117.3 million. The Tulsa-based bank said it had earnings of $1.71 per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.81 per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Journal Record

Commerce Bancshares reports earnings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Commerce Bancshares Inc. announced earnings of 94 cents per share for the three months that ended Dec. 31, compared to $1.05 per common share in the same quarter last year and 99 cents per share in the third quarter of 2021. Net income attributable to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling: Halliburton, Hewlett Packard Enterprise And More

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Halliburton Whale Trades For January 13

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Halliburton (NYSE:HAL). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Halliburton stock rallies toward a near 3-year high after J.P. Morgan upgrades to overweight

Shares of Halliburton Co. rallied 1.7% toward a near three-year high in premarket trading Thursday, after J.P. Morgan analyst Arun Jayaram turned bullish on the oil services company, given its position as a leader in scale, flexibility and technology and its "best-in-class" returns generated in the last cycle. Jayaram raised his rating to overweight, after being at neutral since March 2020, while lifting the stock price target to $32 from $30. "[Halliburton] is the largest most liquid [North America]-levered [oil field services] stocks to completion activity," Jayaram wrote in a note to clients. "With an improving supply-demand balance in the NAM pressure pumping market, we think Halliburton is primed to benefit from its leading position and realize net pricing gains." The stock, which is on track to open at the highest levels seen during regular-session hours since May 2019, has rallied 12.1% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has climbed 12.4% and the S&P 500 has gained 8.3%.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Halliburton wins more analyst praise as J.P. Morgan ups to Overweight

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) +1.2% pre-market, poised to break out to a new 52-week high, after J.P. Morgan upgrades shares to Overweight from Neutral with a $32 price target, raised from $30, citing the company's leadership in scale, flexibility and technology among oil service companies and "best-in-class" returns seen in the last cycle, as reported by MarketWatch.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Thursday's Market Minute: Delta 4Q Earnings Beat

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Delta Air Lines reported a fourth quarter above estimates, with adjusted earnings per share of $0.22 and revenue of $9.47 billion, which is its highest since late 2019. The revenue beat was driven by more business travel and strong holiday bookings, but the company canceled hundreds of flights over the period as COVID caused staffing and scheduling issues for the airlines as a whole.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
andnowuknow.com

Limoneira Reveals Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results; Harold Edwards Discusses

SANTA PAULA, CA - Wielding its fresh produce expertise based on years in the industry, Limoneira came out ahead financially this past year despite the myriad of challenges put in its way. The supplier recently announced its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2021 results, recording a total net revenue of $33.5 million for the quarter ending October 31, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
informnny.com

JPMorgan 4Q earnings fall 14%, but 2021 profit sets record

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase says fourth-quarter profits fell 14% from a year earlier, due to a weaker performance from its trading desk and higher compensation expenses for employees. Even with the weaker quarter, JPMorgan had a record annual profit, nearly $50 billion. The total is significantly more...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Halliburton Stock In The Last 20 Years

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.6% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In HAL: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 19.51 shares of Halliburton at the time with $100. This investment in HAL would have produced an average annual return of 8.93%. Currently, Halliburton has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion.
STOCKS
Greater Milwaukee Today

American Airlines expects $1.2B 4Q loss

FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines said Tuesday that it lost around $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter of another pandemic-stricken year, a sign the carrier still has miles to go to recover from COVID-19 after nearly two years of struggles. Still, the preliminary financial figures for the last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

