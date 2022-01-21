BancFirst issues results for quarter

FreightWaves, the leading provider of market data and analytics to the global supply chain industry, reports its fourth-quarter financial update. For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021, FreightWaves reports that the company ended the quarter with $7.9 million in GAAP revenue, up from $3.9 million in the same quarter of 2020. The 103% year-over-year (y/y) increase was a result of accelerated growth in SONAR, the company’s proprietary market analytics platform. FreightWaves is one of the fastest-growing software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies in the data and analytics industry. At a $32 million annual revenue run-rate, FreightWaves is also the category king for freight market intelligence.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO