Financial Reports

BancFirst issues results for quarter

By Associated Press
Journal Record
 1 day ago

BancFirst Corp. on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $38.2 million. The bank, based in Oklahoma City, said it had earnings...

journalrecord.com

Journal Record

Halliburton to discuss 4Q results

Halliburton Company will host a conference call on Monday to discuss fourth quarter 2021 financial results. The call will begin at 8 a.m. Central. The company will issue a press release regarding fourth quarter 2021 earnings prior to the call. The release will be posted on the Halliburton website at ww.halliburton.com. People can visit the Halliburton website to listen to the call via live webcast. Attendees should log in or dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Journal Record

Holly Energy declares distribution

The board of directors of Holly Energy Partners has declared a cash distribution of 35 cents per unit for the fourth quarter of 2021. The distribution will be paid on Feb. 11 to unitholders of record Feb. 1. In 2022, HEP expects to hold the quarterly distribution constant at 35...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Journal Record

State revenues exceed estimates

General Revenue Fund collections in December totaled $772.8 million, which is $168.4 million, or 27.9%, above the monthly estimate, according to the Office of Management and Enterprise Services. Total GRF collections through the first six months of fiscal year 2022 were $3.8 billion, which was $609.6 million, or 19.4%, above...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Benzinga

BancFirst: Q4 Earnings Insights

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BancFirst beat estimated earnings by 6.48%, reporting an EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $1.08, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $6.64 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Journal Record

BOK Financial reports 4Q results

TULSA – BOK Financial Corp. on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $117.3 million. The Tulsa-based bank said it had earnings of $1.71 per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.81 per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
worldairlinenews.com

American Airlines reports fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results

American Airlines Group Inc. today reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results, including:. Fourth-quarter revenue of $9.4 billion, down 17% versus the same period in 2019 on a 13% reduction in total available seat miles (ASMs) versus the same period in 2019. Fourth-quarter net loss of $931 million, or...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves reports record fourth quarter 2021 results

FreightWaves, the leading provider of market data and analytics to the global supply chain industry, reports its fourth-quarter financial update. For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021, FreightWaves reports that the company ended the quarter with $7.9 million in GAAP revenue, up from $3.9 million in the same quarter of 2020. The 103% year-over-year (y/y) increase was a result of accelerated growth in SONAR, the company’s proprietary market analytics platform. FreightWaves is one of the fastest-growing software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies in the data and analytics industry. At a $32 million annual revenue run-rate, FreightWaves is also the category king for freight market intelligence.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Apple sees rising App Store, services sales ahead of quarterly results

Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) App Store, the key to so much of the company's services business success, is continuing to show strong performance in revenue and app downloads, but its growth is also expected to slow slightly in the months ahead. That's the opinion of Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan, who...
MARKETS
Business Wire

Signature Bank Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based full-service commercial bank, today announced results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. Net income for the 2021 fourth quarter was $272.0 million, or $4.34 diluted earnings per share, versus $173.0 million, or $3.26 diluted earnings per share, for the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reading Eagle

Fulton Financial announces fourth quarter and 2021 results

Fulton Financial Corp. reported net income of $59.3 million, or 37 cents per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $265.2 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31. “2021 was a very good year for Fulton — a result of our continued successful...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Journal Record

Firm acts to acquire cannabis property

UC Asset LP is finalizing acquisition of a piece of cannabis property in Oklahoma City, the company said in a release. The property is a 4-acre medical marijuana indoor/outdoor property, including several buildings, greenhouses and remodeled containers. Annual output may generate sales between $500,000 to $900,000 if leased to a seasoned grower, UC Asset said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

