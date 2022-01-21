ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Conversations with God

By Ken Bogner
ekalakaeagle.com
 1 day ago

You know, Lord, humor is everywhere. We can look at health, exercise and even Alzheimer’s, - which, we’re told, that even dogs can get! One way to slow Alzheimer’s, is to go for a walk – with your dog. Fresh air and exercise help the walker as well as the dog....

www.ekalakaeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
blueinkreview.com

God Promised

Mihai Melecciu encourages readers to create their desired reality through meditation and positive perception in his self-help book, God Promised. For much of his life, Melecciu has searched for answers to the deep questions of human existence. When a priest told him, “Believe and don’t research…Do not ask questions, my son,” he determined to fervently seek the answers to his questions anyway. Rejecting religion, Melecciu turned his attention inward, listening to his inner voice for guidance.
RELIGION
thepampanews.com

God is in the storms

So much seems to be going on around us. We thought at the end of 2020 that things would settle down, but then 2021 hit us. Now we are staring ahead into 2022 wondering what will take place in the days to come. People are asking – Where is God in the midst of all that is happening? Our generation is not the first to ask the question.
PAMPA, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Poses With His 3 Daughters: "Daddy On Whatever Y'all On!"

It's been a slightly rough season for DaBaby but the rapper is remaining focused. Things have continued to unravel for the chart-topping artist since his online blowout with ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh. The world witnessed the fallout in real-time as they aired out their dirty laundry, but the pair are forever tied as co-parents of their infant daughter.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
rts.edu

The Knowledge of God

Michael Allen shows the exegetical shape of historical and dogmatic reasoning as well as the significance of thinking about these topics in their interrelationships with a range of other Christian themes, not least the doctrine of the living and true God. In each of these topics, the theme of the promise and nature of God’s presence (whether in his own life or then in the economy of the incarnation and of the church) proves to be a unifying thread. The gospel is shown to be rooted backward in God’s own life and to have consequence forward for the ongoing life of Christ displayed in his church.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Conversations With God#Temperature#Limpy
ccenterdispatch.com

KNOWING GOD

It is easy for us to idolize teams, sports personalities, celebrities, public figures, animals, nature, and other created things, rather than the One who has created everything. For example, say that I idolize Lebron James; I know a lot about him personally and professionally from what I read and watch on T.V. and on the internet. I even have his autograph from a pair of sneakers I bought! Then, I hear he is having a big, exclusive party through invitation only. Being his “biggest fan,” I can’t believe I didn’t get an invitation, so I figure there must be some kind of mistake and I “sneak in” and “crash” the party. At first, nobody says anything as I attempt to mingle with the crowd, but soon it becomes apparent that I am a stranger there. The next thing I know, there’s a big, burly guy, in my face asking to see my invitation, which I can’t produce, and I am unceremoniously tossed out of the party.
CELEBRITIES
Bay Area Entertainer

The Shoebox and the dolls

A man and woman had been married for more than 60 years. They had shared everything. They had talked about everything. They had kept no secrets from each other except that the little old woman had a shoebox in the top of her closet that she had cautioned her husband never to open or ask her about.
SOCIETY
Upworthy

A mother's letter on the passing of her young daughter is a must-read on grief, love and loss

Upworthy is sharing this letter from Myra Sack on the anniversary of the passing of her daughter Havi Lev Goldstein. Loss affects everyone differently and nothing can prepare us for the loss of a young child. But as this letter beautifully demonstrates, grief is not something to be ignored or denied. We hope the honest words and feelings shared below can help you or someone you know who is processing grief of their own. The original letter begins below:
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
fox5dc.com

#TheFinal5: Changing the conversation on autism

One in 44 children is diagnosed with an autism spectrum condition, but what happens when children with autism become adults with autism? D.C. journalist Eric Michael Garcia wrote about this in his book, “We’re Not Broken: Changing the Autism Conversation.” He joined Jim to talk about what went into the book and what he wants readers to take away.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
CBS Minnesota

‘Aorta Borealis’: Dad & Young Daughter Make Music Inspired By Her Health Struggles

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities father found his way back to the recording studio after his daughter’s health setbacks. And their music is giving other families a soundtrack to be able to pull through hard times. Alyssa Norell seemed to be in a hurry to get here from the start six years ago. “Within 22 minutes of arriving at the hospital, Alyssa was born,” father Jesse Norell said. Alyssa was born with Down syndrome, and doctors soon found she also had heart problems. “Through a series of events they were able to find that Alyssa has a pretty serious heart defect,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
iheartcats.com

Watch As ‘Ghost’ Throws Cat Across Kitchen In Chilling Video

Gone are the old ways as science and technology have banished bogeymen and creatures of lore into hiding. But every so often comes an occurrence that just can’t be explained, and those old fears of things that go bump in the night resurface from the order of the rational.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
The Week

Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy