Watch: Amusing Animated 'Pacific Rim - But Cute' Videos are Adorbz

"The boys are ready for action!" Disney revealed another short new trailer for The Beatles: Get Back - The Rooftop Concert, a special one-hour cut of the epic documentary, that will be playing exclusively in IMAX theaters. This version focuses on the final part of the 4-hour doc series by Peter Jackson, when they come together for their concert performed on the rooftop in London. The doc film features in-studio footage that was shot in early 1969 for their 1970 film Let It Be. "Made entirely from never-before-seen, restored footage, it provides the most intimate and honest glimpse into the creative process and relationship between John, Paul, George, and Ringo ever filmed." The full docuseries debuted on Disney+ back in November, and most people have probably already seen it by now. But have you seen the perform in IMAX?! If not, now is your chance! Your one-and-only chance to go see The Beatles bigger than ever before. "I'm thrilled that the rooftop concert from The Beatles: Get Back is going to be experienced in IMAX," Jackson states. "It's The Beatles' last concert, and it's the absolute perfect way to see and hear it." Yes indeed. Check out the preview.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO