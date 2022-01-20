ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Watch: Amusing Animated 'Pacific Rim - But Cute' Videos are Adorbz

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"You taste like screwdrivers." Awww aren't they adorable? Fighting all friendly and cuddly like that. A kick ass little Canadian animation studio called Little Mountain Animation made two amusing 30-second short videos riffing on Pacific Rim. They ask: What If Pacific Rim Was Cute? The first video dropped last year, and...

www.firstshowing.net

First Showing

Official Trailer for Supernatural Thriller 'Slapface' Heading to Shudder

"What happened?" "Did you see it?" Shudder has revealed the official trailer for Slapface, an indie horror film landing on the streaming service this February. It originally premiered last year at the Cinequest Film Festival and FrightFest, also stopping by Grimmfest and the Razor Reel Flanders Film Festival in Belgium. A boy deals with the loss of his mother by creating a dangerous relationship with a monster rumored to live in the woods. When the two reach a tentative trust, a bizarre friendship is born, and Lucas is swept up in a series of primal adventures. The film stars August Maturo as Lucas, with Mike Manning, Dan Hedaya, Mirabelle Lee, Lukas Hassel, Libe Barer, Bianca D’Ambrosio, and Chiara D'Ambrosio. This won the Audience Award at Cinequest, and looks like a thrilling little horror film with a good twist in the story.
MOVIES
First Showing

'The Beatles: Get Back - The Rooftop Concert' in IMAX Official Trailer

"The boys are ready for action!" Disney revealed another short new trailer for The Beatles: Get Back - The Rooftop Concert, a special one-hour cut of the epic documentary, that will be playing exclusively in IMAX theaters. This version focuses on the final part of the 4-hour doc series by Peter Jackson, when they come together for their concert performed on the rooftop in London. The doc film features in-studio footage that was shot in early 1969 for their 1970 film Let It Be. "Made entirely from never-before-seen, restored footage, it provides the most intimate and honest glimpse into the creative process and relationship between John, Paul, George, and Ringo ever filmed." The full docuseries debuted on Disney+ back in November, and most people have probably already seen it by now. But have you seen the perform in IMAX?! If not, now is your chance! Your one-and-only chance to go see The Beatles bigger than ever before. "I'm thrilled that the rooftop concert from The Beatles: Get Back is going to be experienced in IMAX," Jackson states. "It's The Beatles' last concert, and it's the absolute perfect way to see and hear it." Yes indeed. Check out the preview.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Speak No Evil’ Review: A Queasily Effective Danish Horror Film on the Discomfort of Strangers

The fear of seemingly harmless strangers that’s heightened during our era of online “relationships” (not to mention COVID) is cannily exploited in actor-turned-writer-director Christian Tafdrup’s “Speak No Evil.” Building on the thorny couple dynamics of his prior features “Parents” and “A Horrible Woman,” this excruciatingly. Tafdrup’s squirm-inducing tale is premiering in Sundance’s Midnight section, and should find ready berth among genre fans, with strong potential for remake bids. (Distribution rights have already been secured by horror streaming service Shudder.) At the same time, its all-too-palpable cruelty will repel some viewers, in the same way such prior atypical horrors as the original...
MOVIES
First Showing

Watch: Alternate Archival Monarch Intro for 2014's 'Godzilla' Movie

"The top of the primordial ecosystem. A god." The modern era of Godzilla began with Gareth Edwards' epic Godzilla, originally released in 2014 by Warner Bros. This was two full years before Japan responded with their own Shin Godzilla movie. This Godzilla also introduced an in-universe "secret scientific organization" called Monarch. The history of this organization is shown in the intro and discussed throughout this movie and its sequels. A design company called Prologue Films has released the clean version of their Godzilla montage and introduction to Monarch, that was re-worked into the opening credits for the Godzilla movie. There's an extra unseen shot or two in here, but most of all it's just cool to see the original version of this in full detail. There's so many historical bits and fun teases worked into this video - fire it up below and enjoy.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Rim#First Pacific#Animated Film#Animation Studio#Cuteness#Canadian#Little Mountain Animation#Kaiju#Lma#Big Dinosaur#Twitter#Ig Littlemountainanim#Norman S Island
First Showing

Iko Uwais & Lewis Tan in Kick Ass 'Fistful of Vengeance' Official Trailer

"This woman you're dealing with… she needs to be stopped!" Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for a martial arts action film titled Fistful of Vengeance, made by a Dutch filmmaker named Roel Reiné. A revenge mission becomes a fight to save the world from an ancient threat when superpowered assassin Kai tracks a killer to Bangkok, Thailand. Kai Jin, a young Chinatown chef in present day San Francisco, becomes entangled with the Chinese Triad's pursuit of deadly ancient powers known as the "Wu Xing". Iko Uwais stars with Lewis Tan, Lawrence Kao, and Pearl Thusi in this fast-and-furious martial arts action film. Also featuring JuJu Chan Szeto, Jason Tobin, and Yayaying Rhatha Phongam. This is a crazy cool, fully action-packed trailer with all kinds of fun characters and fight scenes. I dig it! Looks like a good time.
TV & VIDEOS
bubbleblabber.com

Indie Watch: Kill Clause ; Georgetown: The Animated Series

We’re eagerly looking for the next generation of animation producers, and today we’ve got two new projects that look very promising as future prospects for big-time television/movie producers. If you have a project you would like us to spotlight, email us @ news [at] bubbleblabber [dot] com. Independent...
TV SERIES
First Showing

First Trailer for Marvel's 'Moon Knight' Disney+ Series with Oscar Isaac

"There's chaos in you." Disney has unveiled the first trailer for their next streaming series called Moon Knight, introducing another new superhero to the screen. The series is launching at the end of March. In here, Oscar Isaac stars as Marc Spector, a former Marine who suffers from dissociative identity disorder and is granted the powers of an Egyptian moon god. Turning himself into "Moon Knight." But he soon finds out that these newfound powers can be both a blessing and a curse to his troubled life, fighting against his own multiple identities. In addition to Isaac, this series stars Ethan Hawke, Gaspard Ulliel, and May Calamawy. It's another Kevin Feige creation and so far it looks quite interesting. There's so many strange things going on, plus only one shot of him in the suit and no action scenes in this trailer. Huh. Check it out.
TV SERIES
First Showing

Watch: Amusing 'One-Minute Time Machine' Romantic Comedy Short

"My five year old niece 'likes' science. I have a doctorate in quantum mechanics." What would you do if you had a device that would allow you to skip back on minute in time? Is there much you could do with that extra minute? Or would it just become a problem? One-Minute Time Machine is a fun short film made by filmmaker Devon Avery that originally premiered in 2014 and landed online in 2015. But that doesn't mean we can't still feature it now! I just came across this and it's so amusing, the perfect little short to make you laugh, in barely 5 minutes of time. James is all too eager to put his one-minute time machine to use in winning the heart of Regina, until he discovers the unexpected consequences of his actions. Starring Brian Dietzen and Erinn Hayes. The dialogue is so witty, even if it's a bit cheesy, it's all enjoyable in a cute way.
MOVIES
First Showing

Watch: 'The Rings of Power' Title Reveal for Amazon's 'LOTR' Series

A new age begins… Gather ’round, Lord of the Rings fans! Amazon has revealed the official titled and logo for their new LOTR series: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powers. The series begins streaming on Prime Video this September, and is the moxt expensive TV series ever made, with a budget at around $1 billion in total for the production. "Amazon Studios' forthcoming series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness." We still haven't seen any other footage yet, just a first look photo, but that's it. This opening cinematic and logo reveal is not CGI - it was created and filmed practically. The sequence was made by FX master Douglas Trumbull last year in secret in LA (via IGN). Take a look.
TV SERIES
First Showing

Full Trailer for Witch Coven Comedy 'King Knight' with Angela Sarafyan

"I'm going on a walkabout." XYZ Films has released a full-length official trailer for King Knight, an indie dark comedy about a leader of a coven of witches and his downfall. Set to open in February this year. The first teaser landed last year during its festival run. Matthew Gray Gubler & Angela Sarafyan star in this comedy as Thorn & Willow, husband-and-wife high priest and priestess of a coven of witches in California - basically a hippie commune. When Willow unearths a secret from Thorn's past, their lives are thrown into turmoil and Thorn ventures out on a journey of self-discovery. The film's cast includes Nelson Franklin, Johnny Pemberton, Barbara Crampton, Ray Wise, Andy Milonakis, and the voices of Aubrey Plaza and AnnaLynne McCord. Oh yes this trailer finally leans into the totally wacky, weird crazy stuff going on in this. Right down to the pine-cone heads, third eye, and funky animated sequences. Bring it on.
MOVIES
First Showing

Watch: Incredible Animated Music Video for Yu Su's Song 'Melaleuca'

This is a trip and a half. There is a long history of animated music videos being edgy and totally ridiculous, and this one joins the ranks as another animated music video you just have to see. An indie Montreal-based animator named Jordan Minkoff has created a video for a song by Yu Su - a Chinese-born, Vancouver-based electronic musician. The downtempo track is called "Melaleuca" and it features some nice vibes. But what is going on in this video…? "So there's a buncha ppl and they go on a plane and then the plane falls in love w/ another plane! In the sky!!! The pilot also ends up with a super bad case of fomo cause he ejected before they arrived at a beach!" The animation style is funky, but it works, making this video unforgettable.
MUSIC
First Showing

Naomi Watts Races Against Time in Trailer for 'The Desperate Hour'

"Do something about it!!" Vertical Ent. + Roadside Attractions have revealed the first official trailer for The Desperate Hour, an intense "real time" thriller starring Naomi Watts as a mother. This one originally premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival last year under the title Lakewood (a reference to the location where this film takes place in), but because it received so many mid to bad reviews, they decided to give it a different name. A mother on a jog in the woods desperately races against time to return and save her child as authorities place her small town on lockdown following a school shooting. In addition to Watts, the cast features Colton Gobbo and Sierra Maltby. The screenplay is written by the same writer as the thriller films Buried, ATM, Mercy, and Greenland. This definitely looks very suspenseful, but the big twist partway through this trailer is a bit strange. So that's what she tries to do? Huh… Not really sure that's a good idea.
MOVIES
First Showing

Sundance 2022: Sara Dosa's Spectacularly Poetic 'Fire of Love' Doc

"If you could die at any moment, what do you leave behind?" That's the important question at the core of this documentary – because that's what the filmmakers were wondering when they were putting it together. Fire of Love is an extraordinary new documentary feature premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Directed by doc filmmaker Sara Dosa (of The Seer and the Unseen and The Last Season previously), the film tells the story of Katia & Maurice Krafft – two world famous French volcanologists. Unfortunately they died researching a volcano in Japan back in 1991. But the rest of their story hasn't been told before. The filmmakers got their hands on the entire Krafft archives, tons of old video footage and more, and figured out how to tell one of the most compelling and beautiful and inspiring stories of love and adventure ever made.
MOVIES
First Showing

First Trailer for Thriller 'Superior' with Alessandra Mesa & Ani Mesa

"I'm worried about her." Factory 25 has revealed an official trailer for an indie film titled Superior, which initially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival last year. This grainy, retro indie is about a woman on the run who returns to her hometown to hide out with her identical twin sister, Vivian, which alters the trajectory of both their lives. Described as an "Almodovarian psychodrama" with touches of Lynch and De Palma and 80s psychological thriller cinema. She realizes that she can pass as her sister and gets into even more trouble pretending to be her while trying to stay out of any trouble. Starring Alessandra Mesa and Anamari Mesa as sisters Marian and Vivian; along with Pico Alexander, Jake Hoffman, and Stanley Simons. This has a very specific pastiche that will some will be very attracted to, but for others it may just be grueling. But there's intricacy in the two lead's performances playing off each other throughout the film.
MOVIES
The Independent

Bluey: How to watch the animated global hit

An Australian blue heeler puppy leapt into the lives of international viewers in 2019 when Disney and BBC Studios acquired the licensing rights for Bluey, the wildly popular children’s cartoon series from Down Under.Disney Junior first began airing the series in 2019, and both seasons of the show are available streaming on Disney+. The third season is currently being finished by creators and will be similarly available for US viewers, but no set date has been announced for when parents and kids alike will next join Bluey and her family on their adventures.The show has won multiple awards, smashed...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

