PGK1 represses autophagy-mediated cell death to promote the proliferation of liver cancer cells by phosphorylating PRAS40

By Tianhua Zhang
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutophagy predominantly promotes cell survival by recycling cell components, while it kills cells in specific contexts. Cell death related to autophagy plays important roles in multiple physiological and pathological situations including tumorigenesis, and the mechanism needs to be defined further. PRAS40 was found to be crucial in various cancers, and phosphorylation...

MedicalXpress

Researchers identify signaling mechanisms in pancreatic cancer cells that could provide treatment targets

Research led by scientists at the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center (JCCC) at UCLA provides new insights into molecular "crosstalk" in pancreas cancer cells, identifying vulnerabilities that could provide a target for therapeutic drugs already being studied in several cancers. This interdisciplinary research was led by a team of JCCC investigators, Dr. Caius Radu, an expert in cancer cell metabolism, and Dr. Timothy Donahue, a pancreas cancer surgeon and an expert in pancreas cancer biology.
CANCER
Nature.com

The involvement of the circFOXM1"“miR"“432"“GÎ±12 axis in glioma cell proliferation and aggressiveness

Accumulating evidence indicates that circFOXM1 (Hsa_circ_0025033) is highly expressed in several cancers; however, the function of circFOXM1 in glioma and the molecular mechanism have not been well explored. In the present study, we found that expression of circFOXM1 was upregulated in both glioma tissues and cell lines. In addition, circFOXM1 knockdown suppressed glioma-cell proliferation, activated apoptosis in vitro, and repressed tumour growth in vivo. Moreover, we clarified that circFOXM1 binds with miR-432, which was downregulated in glioma cells. Furthermore, we indicated that GÎ±12, a direct target of miR-432, was highly expressed in glioma cells, and GÎ±12 silencing might limit the progression of glioma. Rescue assays indicated that GÎ±12 reversed the inhibitory effect of circFOXM1 silencing on glioma-cell tumorigenesis. In conclusion, circFOXM1 acts as a sponge of miR-432 to promote the proliferation and aggressiveness of glioma cells through the GÎ±12 signalling pathway.
CANCER
Nature.com

LncRNA DLEU2 regulates sirtuins and mitochondrial respiratory chain complex IV: a novel pathway in obesity and offspring's health

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) have emerged as a rapidly expanding area of interest in chronic diseases. They are mostly unknown for roles in metabolic regulation. Sirtuins, an epigenetic modulator class, regulate metabolic pathways. However, how sirtuins are regulated via lncRNA is unknown. We hypothesized that a high-fat high-fructose diet (HFD-HF) during pregnancy would increase the risk for obesity via lncRNA-Sirtuin pathways.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

PD-L1 interacts with Frizzled 6 to activate Î²-catenin and form a positive feedback loop to promote cancer stem cell expansion

Cancer stem cells (CSCs) drive tumor initiation, progression, metastasis, and drug resistance. We report here that programmed cell death ligand 1 (PD-L1) is constitutively expressed in cancer cells to maintain and expand CSC through a novel mechanism in addition to promoting cancer cell immune evasion. We discovered that PD-L1 interacts with receptor Frizzled 6 to activate Î²-catenin signaling and increase Î²-catenin-targeted gene expression, such as a putative stem cell marker leucine-rich-repeat-containing G-protein-coupled receptor 5. Blockage of PD-L1 function, using a specific small hairpin RNA or a specific antibody, inhibits disease progression by reducing the CSC population in both colorectal and breast tumors. Moreover, Î²-catenin conversely regulates PD-L1 expression through a Î²-catenin complex binding site in the PD-L1 promoter. Our discoveries reveal that besides assistant tumor cell immune escaping, PD-L1 and Î²-catenin signaling form a positive feedback loop to promote cancer progression through CSC maintenance and expansion.
CANCER
#Cancer Cell#Liver Cancer#Lung Cancer#Breast Cancer#Prostate Cancer
Nature.com

Acquisition of taxane resistance by p53 inactivation in ovarian cancer cells

Ovarian cancer is one of the most common gynecologic malignancies in women and has a poor prognosis. Taxanes are a class of standard first-line chemotherapeutic agents for the treatment of ovarian cancer. However, tumor-intrinsic and acquired resistance to taxanes poses major challenges to improving clinical outcomes. Hence, there is an urgent clinical need to understand the mechanisms of resistance in order to discover potential biomarkers and therapeutic strategies to increase taxane sensitivity in ovarian cancer. Here, we report the identification of an association between the TP53 status and taxane sensitivity in ovarian cancer cells through complementary experimental and informatics approaches. We found that TP53 inactivation is associated with taxane resistance in ovarian cancer cells, supported by the evidence from (i) drug sensitivity profiling with bioinformatic analysis of large-scale cancer therapeutic response and genomic datasets and (ii) gene signature identification based on experimental isogenic cell line models. Further, our studies revealed TP53-dependent gene expression patterns, such as overexpression of ACSM3, as potential predictive biomarkers of taxane resistance in ovarian cancer. The TP53-dependent hyperactivation of the WNT/Î²-catenin pathway discovered herein revealed a potential vulnerability to exploit in developing combination therapeutic strategies. Identification of this genotype-phenotype relationship between the TP53 status and taxane sensitivity sheds light on TP53-directed patient stratification and therapeutic discoveries for ovarian cancer treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

ROS-regulated phosphorylation of ITPKB by CAMK2G drives cisplatin resistance in ovarian cancer

Platinum resistance accounts for much of the high mortality and morbidity associated with ovarian cancer. Identification of targets with significant clinical translational potential remains an unmet challenge. Through a high-throughput synthetical lethal screening for clinically relevant targets using 290 kinase inhibitors, we identify calcium/calmodulin-dependent protein kinase II gamma (CAMK2G) as a critical vulnerability in cisplatin-resistant ovarian cancer cells. Pharmacologic inhibition of CAMK2G significantly sensitizes ovarian cancer cells to cisplatin treatment in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistically, CAMK2G directly senses ROS, both basal and cisplatin-induced, to control the phosphorylation of ITPKB at serine 174, which directly regulates ITPKB activity to modulate cisplatin-induced ROS stress. Thereby, CAMK2G facilitates the adaptive redox homeostasis upon cisplatin treatment and drives cisplatin resistance. Clinically, upregulation of CAMK2G activity and ITPKB pS174 correlates with cisplatin resistance in human ovarian cancers. This study reveals a key kinase network consisting of CAMK2G and ITPKB for ROS sense and scavenging in ovarian cancer cells to maintain redox homeostasis, offering a potential strategy for cisplatin resistance treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Association of anthropometric parameters as a risk factor for development of diabetic retinopathy in patients with diabetes mellitus

To study the relationship of body fat distribution in patients with diabetes mellitus (DM), and its long-term complications like diabetic retinopathy (DR), in Indian population. Methods. This was a prospective, cross-sectional observational study involving 1773 subjects diagnosed with DM and 1778 age and gender-matched individuals. The patients with DM were...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Endothelial-derived extracellular microRNA-92a promotes arterial stiffness by regulating phenotype changes of vascular smooth muscle cells

Endothelial dysfunction and vascular smooth muscle cell (VSMC) plasticity are critically involved in the pathogenesis of hypertension and arterial stiffness. MicroRNAs can mediate the cellular communication between vascular endothelial cells (ECs) and neighboring cells. Here, we investigated the role of endothelial-derived extracellular microRNA-92a (miR-92a) in promoting arterial stiffness by regulating EC"“VSMC communication. Serum miR-92a level was higher in hypertensive patients than controls. Circulating miR-92a level was positively correlated with pulse wave velocity (PWV), systolic blood pressure (SBP), diastolic blood pressure (DBP), and serum endothelin-1 (ET-1) level, but inversely with serum nitric oxide (NO) level. In vitro, angiotensin II (Ang II)-increased miR-92a level in ECs mediated a contractile-to-synthetic phenotype change of co-cultured VSMCs. In Ang II-infused mice, locked nucleic acid-modified antisense miR-92a (LNA-miR-92a) ameliorated PWV, SBP, DBP, and impaired vasodilation induced by Ang II. LNA-miR-92a administration also reversed the increased levels of proliferative genes and decreased levels of contractile genes induced by Ang II in mouse aortas. Circulating serum miR-92a level and PWV were correlated in these mice. These findings indicate that EC miR-92a may be transported to VSMCs via extracellular vesicles to regulate phenotype changes of VSMCs, leading to arterial stiffness.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
Nature.com

Ubiquitin-specific protease 35 (USP35) mediates cisplatin-induced apoptosis by stabilizing BIRC3 in non-small cell lung cancer

Ubiquitin-specific protease 35 (USP35) is a member of the ubiquitin-specific protease family (USP), which influences the progression of multiple cancers by deubiquitinating a variety of substrates. In recent years, the specific role of USP35 was begun to be understood. In this study, we investigated the role and underlying molecular mechanisms of USP35 in chemoresistance of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) to cisplatin. Depletion of USP35 increased the sensitivity of NSCLC to cisplatin-induced apoptosis. We screened and identified a potential substrate of USP35, baculoviral IAP repeat containing 3 (BIRC3). Overexpression of USP35 in H460 cells increased the abundance of BIRC3, while USP35 knockdown in Anip973 cells decreased BIRC3 abundance. Notably, USP35 directly interacted with and stabilized BIRC3 through lys48-mediated polyubiquitination via its deubiquitinating enzyme activity. USP35 alleviated cisplatin-induced cell apoptosis by regulating BIRC3 levels in NSCLC cells. Moreover, a significant positive correlation between USP35 and BIRC3 protein expression levels was observed in human NSCLC tissues. Taken together, USP35 plays a vital role in resistance to cisplatin-induced cell death through the overexpression of BIRC3. USP35 might be a potentially novel therapeutic target in human NSCLC.
CANCER
Nature.com

FBXW7-mediated ERK3 degradation regulates the proliferation of lung cancer cells

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Extracellular signal-regulated kinase 3 (ERK3) is an atypical member of the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) family, members of which play essential roles in diverse cellular processes during carcinogenesis, including cell proliferation, differentiation, migration, and invasion. Unlike other MAPKs, ERK3 is an unstable protein with a short half-life. Although deubiquitination of ERK3 has been suggested to regulate the activity, its ubiquitination has not been described in the literature. Here, we report that FBXW7 (F-box and WD repeat domain-containing 7) acts as a ubiquitination E3 ligase for ERK3. Mammalian two-hybrid assay and immunoprecipitation results demonstrated that ERK3 is a novel binding partner of FBXW7. Furthermore, complex formation between ERK3 and the S-phase kinase-associated protein 1 (SKP1)-cullin 1-F-box protein (SCF) E3 ligase resulted in the destabilization of ERK3 via a ubiquitination-mediated proteasomal degradation pathway, and FBXW7 depletion restored ERK3 protein levels by inhibiting this ubiquitination. The interaction between ERK3 and FBXW7 was driven by binding between the C34D of ERK3, especially at Thr417 and Thr421, and the WD40 domain of FBXW7. A double mutant of ERK3 (Thr417 and Thr421 to alanine) abrogated FBXW7-mediated ubiquitination. Importantly, ERK3 knockdown inhibited the proliferation of lung cancer cells by regulating the G1/S-phase transition of the cell cycle. These results show that FBXW7-mediated ERK3 destabilization suppresses lung cancer cell proliferation in vitro.
CANCER
Nature.com

Transcription Factor Activation Profiles (TFAP) identify compounds promoting differentiation of Acute Myeloid Leukemia cell lines

Repurposing of drugs for new therapeutic use has received considerable attention for its potential to limit time and cost of drug development. Here we present a new strategy to identify chemicals that are likely to promote a desired phenotype. We used data from the Connectivity Map (CMap) to produce a ranked list of drugs according to their potential to activate transcription factors that mediate myeloid differentiation of leukemic progenitor cells. To validate our strategy, we tested the in vitro differentiation potential of candidate compounds using the HL-60 human cell line as a myeloid differentiation model. Ten out of 22 compounds, which were ranked high in the inferred list, were confirmed to promote significant differentiation of HL-60. These compounds may be considered candidate for differentiation therapy. The method that we have developed is versatile and it can be adapted to different drug repurposing projects.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Renal cell carcinoma associated with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)/mammalian target of rapamycin (MTOR) genetic alterations

The majority of hereditary tumor syndromes involve germline mutations, which effectively inactivate tumor suppressor genes (for example TSC1 and TSC2), whereby cells with a bi-allelic inactivation of such genes originate tumors in a classic tumor suppressor "two-hit" paradigm. The diverse morphologic spectrum of neoplasms found in the tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) integrates many fundamentals of cellular biology, with the MTOR pathway showing frequent activation, as evidenced by expression of multiple downstream targets of MTOR and an increased neoplastic cell size (now well known to be a functional consequence of enhanced MTOR activity)1.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Seeking cancer treatments in the ancestry of a class of enzymes responsible for killing cells

When an individual suffers from cancer, the process of programmed cell death called apoptosis does not occur normally, permitting abnormal cells to thrive. In a new study, Clay Clark, chair and professor of biology at The University of Texas at Arlington, explores the ancestry of a class of enzymes responsible for killing cells. These enzymes, known as effector caspases, provide insight into the process of cell death and how it can be manipulated in disease states.
ARLINGTON, TX
Nature.com

The association of dietary fibre intake and the IL13 rs20541 polymorphism with the risk of gastric cancer: a case-control study in Korea

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The beneficial effect of fibre intake on reducing the risk of gastric cancer (GC) has been emphasized in recent years; however, the findings from the existing literature have been ambiguous. Fibre and anti-inflammatory cytokines are associated with GC through inflammation. We investigated whether a higher fibre intake reduces GC risk and whether the IL13 rs20541 single-nucleotide polymorphism interacts with fibre intake to modify GC risk.
CANCER
Nature.com

YTHDF2 promotes multiple myeloma cell proliferation via STAT5A/MAP2K2/p-ERK axis

Multiple myeloma (MM) is still incurable partially due to lacking effective therapeutic targets. Aberrant N6-methyladenosine (m6A) RNA modification plays a vital role in many cancers, however few researches are executed in MM. We first screened the m6A-related genes in MM patient cohorts and correlated these genes with patient outcomes. We found that YTHDF2, a well-recognized m6A reader, was increased in MM patients and associated with poor outcomes. Decreased YTHDF2 expression hampered MM cell proliferation in vitro and in vivo, while enforced YTHDF2 expression reversed those effects. The analyses of m6A-RIP-seq and RIP-PCR indicated that STAT5A was the downstream target of YTHDF2, which was binding to the m6A modification site of STAT5A to promote its mRNA degradation. ChIP-seq and PCR assays revealed that STAT5A suppressed MM cell proliferation by occupying the transcription site of MAP2K2 to decrease ERK phosphorylation. In addition, we confirmed that YTHDF2 mediated the unphosphorylated form of STAT5A to inhibit the expression of MAP2K2/p-ERK. In conclusion, our study highlights that YTHDF2/STAT5A/MAP2K2/p-ERK axis plays a key role in MM proliferation and targeting YTHDF2 may be a promising therapeutic strategy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Interleukin-37 promotes colitis-associated carcinogenesis via SIGIRR-mediated cytotoxic T cells dysfunction

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 19 (2022) Cite this article. Interleukin-37b (hereafter called IL-37) was identified as fundamental inhibitor of natural and acquired immunity. The molecular mechanism and function of IL-37 in colorectal cancer (CRC) has been elusive. Here, we found that IL-37 transgenic (IL-37tg) mice were highly susceptible to colitis-associated colorectal cancer (CAC) and suffered from dramatically increased tumor burdens in colon. Nevertheless, IL-37 is dispensable for intestinal mutagenesis, and CRC cell proliferation, apoptosis, and migration. Notably, IL-37 dampened protective cytotoxic T cell-mediated immunity in CAC and B16-OVA models. CD8+ T cell dysfunction is defined by reduced retention and activation as well as failure to proliferate and produce cytotoxic cytokines in IL-37tg mice, enabling tumor evasion of immune surveillance. The dysfunction led by IL-37 antagonizes IL-18"“induced proliferation and effector function of CD8+ T cells, which was dependent on SIGIRR (single immunoglobulin interleukin-1 receptor-related protein). Finally, we observed that IL-37 levels were significantly increased in CRC patients, and positively correlated with serum CRC biomarker CEA levels, but negatively correlated with the CD8+ T cell infiltration in CRC patients. Our findings highlight the role of IL-37 in harnessing antitumor immunity by inactivation of cytotoxic T cells and establish a new defined inhibitory factor IL-37/SIGIRR in cancer-immunity cycle as therapeutic targets in CRC.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Health improvements of type 2 diabetic patients through diet and diet plus fecal microbiota transplantation

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a major public health problem, and gut microbiota dysbiosis has been implicated in the emergence of T2D in humans. Dietary interventions can indirectly influence the health status of patients with type 2 diabetes through their modulatory effects on the intestinal microbiota. In recent years, fecal microbiota transplantation is becoming familiar as a new medical treatment that can rapidly improve intestinal health. We conducted a 90-day controlled open-label trial to evaluate the health improvement ability of a specially designed diet, and the diet combined with fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT). According to our study, both diet and diet plus FMT treatments showed great potential in controlling blood glucose and blood pressure levels. Sequencing the V4 region of 16S rRNA gene on the Illumina MiniSeq platform revealed a shift of intestinal microbial community in T2D patients, and the changes were also observed in response to the treatments. FMT changed the gut microbiota more quickly than diet. Beneficial bacterium, such as Bifidobacterium, increased along the study and was negatively correlated with blood glucose, blood pressure, blood lipid and BMI. Sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB), Bilophila and Desulfovibrio, decreased significantly after treatment, showed a positive correlation with blood glucose indices. Thus, the specially designed diet is beneficial to improve blood glucose control in diabetic patients, it also showed the potential to reverse dyslipidemia and dysarteriotony.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

AMIGO2 contained in cancer cell-derived extracellular vesicles enhances the adhesion of liver endothelial cells to cancer cells

Adhesion of cancer cells to vascular endothelial cells in target organs is an initial step in cancer metastasis. Our previous studies revealed that amphoterin-induced gene and open reading frame 2 (AMIGO2) promotes the adhesion of tumor cells to liver endothelial cells, followed by the formation of liver metastasis in a mouse model. However, the precise mechanism underlying AMIGO2-promoted the adhesion of tumor cells and liver endothelial cells remains unknown. This study was conducted to explore the role of cancer cell-derived AMIGO2-containing extracellular vesicles (EVs) in the adhesion of cancer cells to human hepatic sinusoidal endothelial cells (HHSECs). Western blotting indicated that AMIGO2 was present in EVs from AMIGO2-overexpressing MKN-28 gastric cancer cells. The efficiency of EV incorporation into HHSECs was independent of the AMIGO2 content in EVs. When EV-derived AMIGO2 was internalized in HHSECs, it significantly enhanced the adhesion of HHSECs to gastric (MKN-28 and MKN-74) and colorectal cancer cells (SW480), all of which lacked AMIGO2 expression. Thus, we identified a novel mechanism by which EV-derived AMIGO2 released from AMIGO2-expressing cancer cells stimulates endothelial cell adhesion to different cancer cells for the initiate step of liver metastasis.
CANCER
Nature.com

Phosphodiesterase 4D promotes angiotensin II-induced hypertension in mice via smooth muscle cell contraction

Hypertension is a common chronic disease, which leads to cardio-cerebrovascular diseases, and its prevalence is increasing. The cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP)-protein kinase A (PKA) pathway participates in multiple cardiovascular diseases. Phosphodiesterase (PDE) 4 has been shown to regulate PKA activity via cAMP specific hydrolysis. However, whether PDE4-cAMP-PKA pathway influences hypertension remains unknown. Herein, we reveal that PDE4D (one of PDE4 isoforms) expression is upregulated in the aortas of experimental hypertension induced by angiotensin II (Ang II). Furthermore, knockout of Pde4d in mouse smooth muscle cells (SMCs) attenuates Ang II-induced hypertension, arterial wall media thickening, vascular fibrosis and vasocontraction. Additionally, we find that PDE4D deficiency activates PKA-AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK) signaling pathway to inhibit myosin phosphatase targeting subunit 1 (MYPT1)-myosin light chain (MLC) phosphorylation, relieving Ang II-induced SMC contraction in vitro and in vivo. Our results also indicate that rolipram, a PDE4 inhibitor, may be a potential drug for hypertension therapy.
CANCER

