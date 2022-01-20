Gold signaling a possible end to a long lasting sideways trend

Gold markets have gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Monday, as we continue to see a lot of back and forth action just below the 50 day EMA. Quite frankly, when you look at the short-term charts, it is obvious that the markets have no real directionality at the moment, so with that in mind it is probably one that short-term traders will continue to be attracted to. That being said, the last thing you want to do is put a huge position on, so you need to be very cautious about how aggressive you get.

