Gold signaling a possible end to a long lasting sideways trend

By Tomasz Wisniewski
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold is slowly waking up from its winter hibernation. Yesterday’s session may not have been a game changer but we definitely saw an uptick in gold’s volatility and momentum. That’s a first step towards a more significant movement hopefully in the near future. What changes do...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to stay below the $1,850 last week high

Gold stays in consolidation mode around $1,840 after rallying to its highest level in two months near $1,850 on Thursday. In the opinion of FXStreet’s Haresh Menghani, XAU/USD bulls are likely to stay on the sidelines. The $1,830-$1,828 zone to act as immediate support. “Gold showed some resilience below...
MARKETS
mining.com

Weak payrolls saved gold. For how long?

Job creation disappointed in December. However, it could not be enough to counterweight rising real interest rates and save gold. On Thursday (January 6, 2022), I wrote that “the metal may find itself under hawk fire in the upcoming weeks”. Indeed, gold dropped sharply in the aftermath of the publication of the FOMC minutes. As the chart below shows, the hawkish Fed’s signal sent the price of the yellow metal from $1,826 to $1,789.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Gold Markets Have Sideways Session

Gold markets have gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Monday, as we continue to see a lot of back and forth action just below the 50 day EMA. Quite frankly, when you look at the short-term charts, it is obvious that the markets have no real directionality at the moment, so with that in mind it is probably one that short-term traders will continue to be attracted to. That being said, the last thing you want to do is put a huge position on, so you need to be very cautious about how aggressive you get.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: When is it Possible to Buy?

The yellow metal is trying to stay in the green zone, coinciding with the closing of trading for the first week of 2022, as it finds support from the weakness of the US dollar. The price of gold closed the week stable around the level of 1796 dollars an ounce. In the same session, the price of gold fell to the support level of 1783 dollars an ounce. Throughout the week's trading, the price of gold was exposed to operations in light of the strength of the US dollar.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

How great are the chances to see a market rise next week?

On the last day of the week, the rates of some coins have recovered to a certain extent. Despite a slight bounceback today, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 17% over the last week. BTC/USD chart by TradingView. On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has not continued the...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold, silver, and platinum reverse to long

For the past few days, we mentioned that gold, silver, and platinum looked like they were getting ready to reverse. Wednesday’s rally pushed them all to reversals and we are now long. Price action dictates market direction. After struggling for weeks, gold has finally taken off to the upside....
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin, Ether regain ground Sunday after early weekend battering

But investors are still unclear whether crypto will continue to follow trends in equity markets or is an uncorrelated asset. Market moves: Bitcoin was trading at over $36,000 on Sunday after continuing its recent decline earlier in the weekend. Technician's take: BTC is stabilizing on intraday charts, although $30,000 is...
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin whales stay away even as technical indicator flashes oversold

While bitcoin's price slide appears overdone on technical charts, demand from whales or large crypto investors remains elusive, signaling a low probability of a quick trend reversal higher. The cryptocurrency's 14-day relative strength index (RSI), a popular momentum indicator, has dipped under 30, supposedly hitting lifetime lows and representing oversold...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin eyes down below 30k level: Elliott Wave analysis

Crypto market remains bearish and we can now see even acceleration to the downside, which means that bears are strong and we can expect even more weakness. As per coinmarketcap, major coin slid since last week with Bitcoin -21.57%, Ethereum -31.47%, Ripple - 26.71% at the time of writing GMT 11:06 AM and total crypto market cap has fallen below 2.0 T.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD with a false bullish breakout

Stocks and indices are getting slammed, and Dollar is gaining before the FOMC. We saw that one before, but the drop's magnitude on stocks is panic-like and may not be easily stopped. Today, we will leave stocks and focus on the Forex market. Today we will look at the GBPUSD pair, which is getting ready for a major bearish reversal.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Gold futures fall for the session, but post a second straight week gain

Gold futures fell on Friday amid declines in most asset classes, but still tallied a gain for a second straight week after settling Wednesday at their highest in two months. "While the precious metal markets are likely overbought from significant gains earlier this week, and due some corrective action, we blame big picture risk off psychology," analyst at Zaner wrote in a daily report Friday. "Not only has the tensions between Russia and the rest of the world undermined sentiment, but U.S. corporate earnings seem to have lost their ability to lift equities and highflying crude oil prices have corrected sharply." February gold fell $10.80, or 0.6%, to settle at $1,831.80 an ounce. For the week, however, most-active gold futures rose 0.8%, up a second week in a row, according to FactSet data.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

BNB/USD Forex Signal: Binance Coin Jump to $500 is Possible

Buy Binance Coin and set a take-profit at $500. Set a sell-stop at $470 and a take-profit at $430. The Binance Coin price drifted upwards on Thursday as investors attempted to buy the dips. The BNB/USD pair is trading at 477, which is a few points above this week’s low of 453. The price is still about 30% below the highest point in November last year.
MARKETS
myrtlebeachsc.com

Making Your Long-Distance Move As Easy As Possible

Moving home will always be a challenge. Most people will only go through this process a handful of times throughout their lives, and this makes it hard to know what to do when the next one rolls around. Of course, though, this will get even harder as you move further and further away from your old home. To help you out with this, this post will be exploring the challenges which come with a long-distance move, giving you the chance to start combating them before the main event.
ECONOMY
marketpulse.com

Oil stays near highs, gold trading sideways

Oil prices are easing again today after moving back towards seven-year highs in recent weeks. It was given an additional bump yesterday following the release of the EIA data which showed a larger draw than expected. But with crude already trading near its peak, it maybe didn’t carry the same momentum it otherwise would.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

